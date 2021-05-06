After his good performance last weekend against SD Ponferradina, where he minimized the effects of the dismissal of the sanctioned Álvaro Lemos, Ale Díez appeared this afternoon, two days before playing against Alcorcón. “We will go as always: for the three points taking the initiative in the game”, assured the Extremaduran right-back.

In times of balance, with the league nearing completion, Diez highlighted how “diminished” he was by that injury that had him standing for more than three months, but his story seems unbeatable: “I am in the ideal club for me and I am delighted with the board, the teammates, the coaching staff … I also adapted very well to the city.”

This is how he expressed himself a few minutes ago, via telematics, from the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Palmas:

Claim before SD Ponderradina:

“I didn’t feel that need to vindicate myself, but I did feel the opportunity to play after not doing it for a long time. Álvaro Lemos’ sanction gave me that opportunity, and I wanted to take advantage of it. I ended up happy with the result, and also with my personal performance ”.

Personal balance of the season:

“I was very impaired by that injury that kept me standing for 3.5 months (Jones fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot). But I have adapted very well to the city and the club. I am very happy with my teammates, the board of directors, the coaching staff… Now we have to focus on finishing the season in the best possible way to improve as much as possible next season ”.

Possibilities of having done something else:

“So to speak, it has been a ‘normal’ year. I was weakened by the injury, but I am very happy with the club. I have played 12 games, a figure that is not bad for all the time that I have been injured. I still have five games to try to improve. On an individual level I also want to finish in the best possible way to start with that mentality next season ”.

Could Las Palmas do anything else ?:

“Now, the most important thing is to mathematically seal permanence; We may lack 1-2 points and we have to go for them. The playoff is now practically impossible, but the important thing is to achieve the objective of saving the category. We have been very depleted by injuries, COVID, which has been passed by almost the entire squad … We have not managed to have that block that gives you the necessary stability to be able to fight for the playoffs. Next year we have to go for it ”.

Alcorcón:

“We know perfectly the field we are going to (Santo Domingo), the rival in front of us, their need to score. We will go to Alcorcón as we go anywhere: to fight for the three points, to take the initiative in the game. We also know that it will be a game with a lot of direct play and second plays. The set piece will be essential, and there we must be very concentrated to be able to take the three points ”.

Adaptation:

“I am very happy with my teammates, the board of directors, the coach (Pepe Mel) and his coaching staff… I am in the right club, and I have to respond giving my best. That is why I want everything to improve for next season. I insist: here I am phenomenal ”.

Pepe Mel and the goal of the playoffs:

“Yes, he is the ideal coach for it. In the dressing room we are all very happy with him, we are to death with him. He is a top coach in the Second Division, he has shown it many times. I think he is the perfect coach if we want to fight for the playoffs ”.

Uncertainty with the coach:

“I do not have it. Right now I am only concerned about the match against Alcorcón. The first thing we have to think about is sealing permanence. When summer arrives, the club will have to work on that issue, but I have already said the opinion of the majority of the dressing room before. We will abide by what the club decides ”.