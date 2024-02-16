Macarena Velez He doesn't make trouble and wishes his ex the best, Said Palao, in what would be a new stage of his life with Alejandra Baigorria. That occurred after the Gamarra businesswoman admitted that she has no plans to invite Vélez to her wedding with Austin Palao's brother.

YOU CAN SEE: Macarena Vélez speaks out about the future wedding of Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria: what did she say?

What did Macarena Vélez say about the wedding of Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria?

In January of this year, Said was encouraged to ask for Baigorria's hand on a beautiful beach in the Philippines. About this, Macarena said: “I wish him well. We have had a relationship for a long time and I get along well with his family, now he is in a super cool stage. So all the happiness in the world for him”.

Months later, Ale and her fiancé were invited to the program 'Mande qué mande', where they asked the model whether or not she would invite Macarena Vélez. In this regard, the reality girl said: “People don't understand that we have all had past relationships. (We) have a lot of time together.” Finally, she admitted that she wouldn't do it.

However, that was nothing new for Macarena Vélez, who claimed not to have seen Baigorria's statements: “I haven't seen it and the truth is I don't know what they said, whether I was invited or not. It's been so long, but it's their issue.”. I get along very well with Said's family and I don't have any problems, but I am very sure that I am not invited, so all good. Besides, I wish you all the best, that you are very happy and nothing is more beautiful than always wishing happiness for yourself.”

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandra Baigorria reveals how Pamela Franco is doing after Christian's ampay: “I saw her eyes full of sadness”

When will Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria get married?

There is still no exact date for the models' long-awaited wedding. However, they announced that they will not join their lives in 2024. “I have found out a little and we have to separate church, local, and all that is like a year in advance and Let's take some time, I guess a year, but they are going to find out anyway,” commented the 'Rubia de Gamarra'.

How was the proposal for Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao?

In Philippines,Said enlistedIt was a big surprise for Ale and it turned out as expected: she, in the midst of tears and nervous laughter, accepted. They have a three-year relationship that is going from strength to strength and, now, they will prepare all the details for the big ceremony that they will celebrate very soon.

On Instagram, Ale Baigorria wrote: “I love you, this place will be kept in my heart forever. Our history, our love, our times.”

#Ale #Baigorria #invite #Macarena #wedding #model #reacts