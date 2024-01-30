Peruvian entertainment was shaken after Christian Domínguez's ampay was exposed on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', in which it was evident that The cumbia singer was unfaithful to his partner Pamela Franco with a woman identified as Mary Moncada. In addition, it was revealed that the leader of the Great International Orchestra had maintained contact with said person since June 2023 and both were captured in an intimate situation in the van of the driver of 'América hoy'. In that line, Alejandra Baigorriathe singer's program partner, was on 'This is war' and told how she is feeling.

How did Pamela Franco react after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

After it became public that Christian Domínguez was unfaithful to Pamela Franco, despite being together for 4 years, many expected the TV host or the singer to comment on the matter. However, the artist made some publications in which she completely avoided the ampay of Magaly Medina's program.

One of his posts on Facebook was dedicated to his little daughter, to whom he sent an emotional message: “I asked for you, I dreamed of you, I loved you from the first moment I knew you were on your way. I have loved you in every heartbeat, every minute of your life and I will love you until the last of mine (…) You are my driving force and reason, my best gift”.

Pamela Franco did not speak out after Christian Domínguez's ampay. Photo: LR composition/Facebook/Pamela Franco

Likewise, Pamela continued with her activities this Tuesday, January 30, and shared some tiktoks from the dressing rooms of América TV, since today she had to record a new episode of the program 'Consume Perú', where she is a host along with Alejandra Baigorria, Carloncho and Sandro Monzante.

How is Pamela Franco after Christian Domínguez's infidelity?

The businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria was present in the last program of 'This is war', this Tuesday, January 30, and was able to talk about her romance with Said Palao, but she also referred to the situation of her partner Pamela Franco after Christian Domínguez's ampay, since Just a few minutes ago, both had finished recording the new episode of 'Consume Perú'.

The 'Gringa de Gamarra' showed all her support for the singer and revealed how she is after her partner's infidelity was exposed nationally: “She arrived very early as always, at 7:00 am. I was surprised to see her, I honestly don't know how she was standing and getting ready. We recorded from 8:00 am and until half an hour ago we finished recording”said.

“I saw her quite strong, quite solid. But you could see her eyes full of sadness, above all I was able to talk to her about her little two-year-old daughter.”he said during the broadcast of the América TV reality show.

On the other hand, Said Palao's future wife assured that the car in which Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada were captured would have been used by Pamela Franco to get to the canal on several occasions.

