Some days ago, Magaly Medina surprised viewers by revealing that actress Ale Fuller still has not returned the money that her ex-fiancé, Francesco Balbi, put to buy the department in which they lived together. After that, the participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' remained silent for a few days and, now, she came out to attack the 'Magpie' in a recent interview. In that sense, she told what she agreed with her ex-partner about the property she now occupies.

What did Ale Fuller respond to Magaly Medina?

Ale Fuller was consulted in a recent interview for a local media regarding the questions of Magaly Medina towards her person by pointing out that she has not reimbursed her ex-partner for the money she invested for a property acquired jointly.

In this regard, the actress confronted the 'Magpie'. “My parents have taught me to get ahead on my own and not allow anyone to give me anything. It has been said that he gave me the apartment and it has never been like that… not even when we were dating… I've been working since I was very young, I wouldn't have to, it seems super crazy and unfair that they think those things,” he said in an interview for the newspaper Trome.

What is the agreement that Ale Fuller reached with her ex-boyfriend for the 'depa' they paid together?

Ale Fuller revealed what was the agreement she reached with her ex-boyfriend Francesco Balbi about the apartment they had financed together before the end of their relationship.

“I was the first person to look for Francesco to put everything in order and even before he put it on the table for me. We made the decision that I would stay in the apartment and he would move out. We are dedicated to signing all the documents, carrying out the notarial procedures and all the procedures. Everything is ready and solved, but I have been the first person to manage things,” were the words of the actress.

Ale Fuller ended her courtship and wedding plans with Francesco Balbi in October of this year. Photo: Composition La República/Ale Fuller/Instagram

