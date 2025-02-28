More than sixty years of history, hundreds of anecdotes and several milestones are what the restaurant accumulates Alduciofrom Madrid, responsible for the Pizza introduction in the country and one of the favorite sites of the celebrities in the capital.

That vein illustrates the green walls of this Italian located in front of Santiago Bernabéuloaded with photographs of the stars they have eaten in it – some very recent ones, there are many players before or after national and foreign matches and artists of passage through Madrid.

A central place occupies the image, and the story, when Sofía Loren He sat at one of his tables (in addition to the large living room, he has a covered terrace, perfect for a pecking to the step) and soon he got into the kitchen to knead a pizza. The photo is mythical.

Sofía Loren in Alduccio, in Madrid





But Alduccio’s deed is much more. Began In 1957when Aldo Sebastianelli He brought the pizza, then a practically unknown dish in Spain. He started in the Gran Vía and then also opened in Torrejón de Ardoz to take advantage of the proximity of the American military base, a public that did demand this dish. He finally stressed In 1962 on Avenida de Concha Espinawhere it continues today.

Alfredo Di Stéfano, dancer Mikhail Byshnikov and Sara Montiel in Alduccio



Among its walls and in its stoves the current chef and son of the founder grew up, Giancarlo Sebastianelliwho carries the place with his sister Monica. Educated abroad, he returned in his youth to join the successful family project, where he maintains the original recipes and adding new versions, such as his pizza Mamina (18.50 euros) in honor of her grandmother, since in addition to tomato, mozzarella and corral egg carries her favorite sausage, the spicy salame.

In Alduccio all pizzas are good options, grace to their mass with the fair crispy, to its homemade elaboration and its top quality ingredients. The name of the restaurant triumphs, the AlducioMozzarella, Gorgonzola and Parmigiano (16,50) and the Tartufatawith mozzarella, boletus and truffle cream (19,50), among others.

Alduccio, in Madrid, and his chef Giancarlo Sebastianelli.



Another impossible dish is its pasta, especially the fresh that They knead there every dayalthough there are all types. From the Fettuccine alducio In Gnocchi to Gorgonzola (16), the Ravioli Alla Parmigiana (16.50), La LASAÑA ALLA NAPOLETANA (17.50), the Spaguetti Alla Carbonara with Guiziree and Corral Eggs (16.50) or the PENNE ALLA CARRETTIERA PICCANTINE (15,50). There are several versions of each one, as well as their Risotto (17.50 with pesto).

In this table you can start with incoming as Focaccia With parma ham (19,50), Vitello tonnato (20.50), Berenjenas to the Parmigian (16.50) o Burrata with tomato from the garden and oil to the truffle (18,50), all to share and be able to try several dishes.

There are also meats and fish and equally homemade desserts such as their Tiramisú (7) or its Panna Cotta (7), to finish off the Italian Sissures Plan.

Alducio Avda. Concha Espina, 8, Madrid. Close on Mondays. alducio.com