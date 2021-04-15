New York (AFP)

Lamarcus Aldridge, who recently joined the Brooklyn Nets, announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 35, due to heart problems that arose during his loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA last Sunday.

“I wrote this message with a heavy heart,” Aldridge wrote in a message posted on his social media accounts. “In the last match, I played with an irregular heartbeat. After hours in the same evening, it got worse and worried me more.”

He continued, “Although the situation is better now, what I felt that night was one of the scariest things I have ever experienced, so I made the decision to retire from the NBA for 15 years. I made basketball a priority for me.” “But now is the time to put my health and my family first.”

Aldridge joined the Nets in late March from the San Antonio Spurs in a bid to win the league title for the first time before his retirement, joining a constellation of stars in the Eastern District runners-up with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kerry Irving, Blake Griffin and others.

Certainly he was no longer at the level he was in during the years he spent at his first club, Portland Trailblazers (2006-2015), or San Antonio (2015-2020), but he was still able to make an addition under the basket for the Nets.

He participated in the All-Star match “All Star” on seven occasions, and was selected twice in the “second best team” squad in the 2014-2015 and 2017-2018 league seasons, where he achieved averages of 19.4 points, and 8.2 follow-ups per match during his career. It spanned 15 seasons.

“I am grateful for all that this sport has offered me, the beautiful memories, the wonderful and sad moments and the friendships it has created, which I will preserve forever,” he added. “I thank Portland, because for the Draft he chose a skinny boy from Texas and gave him the opportunity. I want to thank Spears for including me in the family, and for giving me five years.”

And he added, “In the end, I thank Brooklyn. You waited more for me. In a sport that changes a lot, you asked me to come and do what I do. I am sorry that this did not last long.”

“You don’t know when things will come to an end, so make sure to enjoy it every day,” he concluded. “I can rightly say that I did that.”