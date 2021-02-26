Today Aldosivi will host Arsenal de Sarandí, in Mar del Plata, in one of the three matches that will kick off the third date of Zone A of the Professional League Cup.

The match will be played from 7.15pm at the José María Minella stadium, with the refereeing by Yael Falcón Pérez and televised by TNT Sports.

Aldosivi will assume his third commitment under the technical direction of Fernando Gago with high spirits, since after having lost in the debut (at home to Godoy Cruz), he improved his performance and equaled in Avellaneda with Racing (2-2) in a game in which he was twice ahead.

From the good deployment of the “Tiburon” in Avellaneda, Gago could have the same team, and the only doubt arose during the week regarding Emiliano Insúa, one of the incorporations that suffers a physical discomfort did not participate in the last practice.

As for the Sarandí team, led by Sergio Rondina, they will try to add their first points on their visit to Mar del Plata, after a tournament start with losses against San Lorenzo (2-1) and Banfield (2-0).

Probable lineups:

Aldosivi: Luciano Pocrnjic; Joaquín Indacoechea, Jonathan Schunke, Emiliano Insúa and Emanuel Insúa; Gastón Gil Romero and Leandro Maciel; Javier Iritier, Federico Andrada and Francisco Grahl; Malcom Braida. DT: Fernando Gago.

Sarandí Arsenal: Nicolás Navarro; Julián Navas, Mateo Carabajal, Jonathan Bottinelli and Emiliano Papa: Leonel Picco, Jesús Soraire, Nicolás Castro and Alan Ruíz: Jonathan Candia and Lucas Albertengo. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Source: Telam