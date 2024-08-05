Genoa – Judge Paola Faggioni has ordered the release of Aldo Spinelli from house arrest. The port entrepreneur, however, remains prohibited from carrying out professional activities.

Aldo Spinelli returns to freedom: “They have been terrible months”



The prosecutors Federico Manotti and Luca Monteverde had given the green light to freedom but bound by the prohibition to deal with companies: favorable opinion arrived after Spinelli had transferred, through donation, the usufruct of his majority shares of the holding to his son Roberto (also investigated and subjected to interdiction).

The lawyers of the entrepreneur had put the former number two of the CSM and national leader of the PD David Ermini at the head of Spininvest. A move that the prosecutors had deemed irrelevant but that had divided the democrats. Ermini had resigned from his party positions to remain at the helm of Spinelli’s holding.

For the judge there are still precautionary requirements and the risk that he may commit similar crimes. Then there is the “far from abstract possibility that he may continue to deal with business interests, once again implementing the well-tested and systematic corruption mechanism”.

Investigation in Liguria, what happens now: the point with Tommaso Fregatti



The Finance Department notifies the order to Spinelli

The financial police of the Pronto Impiego company arrived shortly after 4:30 pm to notify Aldo Spinelli of the judge’s order releasing him after ninety days.

Spinelli’s first words: “These have been terrible months, we will explain everything”

Spinelli then released a short statement from the gate of his villa together with his lawyer Alessandro Vaccaro: “Finally the good news has arrived. Our lawyers will clarify everything you have written and said. I came out out of great respect for you, you have to work and I respect your work. Rest assured that we will respond point by point to the accusations made against us. These have been terrible months, more in the morning than in the afternoon. Even though I was able to see my brother, the lack of my son, my daughter-in-law, was felt and it hurt me. The first thing I will do? Nothing, I will stay home calmly”.