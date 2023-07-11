To the CPI, former minister claims that non-governmental organizations are a “parallel state” in the forest

Former federal deputy and former minister Aldo Rebelo said this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) that “was negatively surprised” with the situation of non-governmental organizations in the Amazon. He made the statement while testifying at the CPI of NGOs, which investigates the activities of NGOs financed with public money in the biome.

Aldo Rebelo spoke as a guest, meeting the requirements presented by senators Marcio Bittar (União-AC) and Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS). Congressmen consider the testimony important, because Aldo is knowledgeable in issues related to the environment and was rapporteur for the Forestry Code.

Aldo Rebelo said that, currently, the Amazon is divided into 3 parallel states:

1st State: “ The official, from city halls, states and the Union, with their agencies and bodies. He is anemic, weak and deficient in everything”.

“ 2nd State: “Of organized crime and drug trafficking, spreading its tentacles across the entire Amazon, dominating rivers as access routes for national and international drug trafficking and expanding its social and economic power”.

3rd State: “The most important and domineering. It is the parallel state of the NGOs, effectively governing the Amazon, governing with the help of the formal Brazilian State, the Federal Public Ministry, the Federal Police, Ibama, Funai, this ministry that they have now created from the indigenous peoples, this consortium of agencies of the Brazilian State”.

According to Aldo, the core of the organizations is to guarantee the interests of other countries in the forest. “These NGOs are just an instrument, the interests they represent are out there. If someone asks if this is not a conspiracy theory, the story of the Amazon is a conspiracy, the Amazon is coveted before it is known”.

About the CPI

The CPI of NGOs was installed on June 14 and investigates the activities of non-governmental organizations in the Amazon. The focus is on financing the groups, including public resources, such as the Amazon Fund, and funds received from abroad.

The board is chaired by Senator Plínio Valerio (PSDB-AM). As the senator stated to the Power360the CPI does not seek “demonize” organizations. “People want to go after [ONGs] investigated”he said.