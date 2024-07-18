Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 22:14

Former Minister Aldo Rebelo (MDB) left the Municipal Secretariat of International Relations to dedicate himself to the campaign of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Enrico Misasi, Executive Secretary of Institutional Relations, also left the department with the same objective. The dismissals were published this Wednesday, the 17th.

To the StateAldo Rebelo said he asked the mayor to step down from the campaign. The former secretary will now be responsible for managing relations between various segments of society and Ricardo Nunes’ campaign. Enrico Misasi will take on the role of executive coordinator of the campaign.

“I will bring the campaign closer to all sectors of society, including culture, education, sports, youth, health, businesspeople and unions. My goal will be to mobilize these segments to support Ricardo Nunes’ reelection,” said Aldo.

Aldo Rebelo took office as mayor in February of this year, filling the vacancy left by former mayor Marta Suplicy. Marta was fired from the Nunes administration after accepting an invitation to join the PT and be the running mate on Guilherme Boulos’ (PSOL) ticket for mayor of São Paulo.

A former minister in the PT governments, Aldo Rebelo was Ricardo Nunes’ favorite candidate for vice president, but the nomination became unfeasible after he joined the MDB. Nunes’ allies, including the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), tried to convince Aldo to join one of the parties that support the mayor, but he rejected the idea. Tarcísio even proposed the Republicans as an option, but Aldo preferred the MDB, to which he had already been affiliated in the past.