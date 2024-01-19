Former minister of Dilma and Lula left the PDT after taking over as secretary of the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB)

Former Minister of Defense Aldo Rebelo (PDT) denied this Friday (19.jan.2024) having the intention of joining the Solidarity after accepting to take over the Secretariat of International Relations of the City of São Paulo, at the invitation of the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

“I am affiliated with the PDT and I intend to continue that way. I combined it with [Carlos] Lupi a license from the party”Rebelo said to Power360.

Within the São Paulo PDT, Rebelo's move to a Nunes secretariat caused dissatisfaction and discomfort, as the party announced support for the federal deputy's pre-candidacy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) to the city hall.

There is a rumor within the acronym that the former minister may eventually go to Solidariedade, but Rebelo reaffirmed that it is just a leave of absence while he is secretary.

Aldo Rebelo will take over from the former mayor Marta Suplicy (no party). She left the post to participate in the ticket as a candidate for vice mayor on the Boulos ticket.

Marta must join the PT on February 2nd. Municipal elections will be held in October this year.

Despite the discomfort, the PDT's assessment is that Rebelo's action of resisting supporting Boulos is isolated. There is no concern about other internal resistance in the party.

To the newspaper Folha de S. PauloRebelo said that “probably” I would not support Boulos for São Paulo City Hall. She stated that Boulos led demonstration movements for the “There will be no World Cup” while he was the former president’s Minister of Sports Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“I can’t support someone like that, I can’t afford it”he declared.

This Friday (January 19), the president of the PDT of SP, Antonio Neto, stated on “no member is above party decisions”.

“I'm sure that based on his partner's experience and stance, he will understand the incompatibility of any position different from the choice of our party in the capital of São Paulo”said Neto.

Today critical of the president's 3rd term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Rebelo was minister of PT governments: Political Coordination (2004-2005), Sports (2011-2015), Science and Technology (2015) and Defense (2015-2016).

He was also a federal deputy for 5 terms and president of the Chamber of Deputies (2005-2007).