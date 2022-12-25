It does not seem like a very Christmas theme, but it is very pertinent. Filmin could not have chosen better dates to release outside night, Marco Bellocchio’s miniseries about the kidnapping of Aldo Moro in 1978. In Italy it was broadcast in November, and a month later it can be seen in Spain, coinciding with all the hubbub about the Constitutional Court and the mentions of Montesquieu’s mother. Bellocchio, who has proven to know a lot about Italian history and politics in his cinema —and even more about Aldo Moro: it is the second work he has dedicated to him—, has composed a masterful, extremely vibrant series that exhales the air stale from tobacco smoke and the damp corduroy of years that were more barbaric than leaden. It is inevitable that this work by Italians for Italians loses some of its meaning when it is imported into Spain, where Aldo Moro is not part of the landscape or the folklore of conspiracy theories, but it is not necessary to have grown up with the backfire of the Red Brigades to get the most out of the series.

He said that it has been released at a propitious moment, when the two Spains go into bellowing and show their antlers, when metaphorical trenches are dug and those who remain in the middle run the risk of falling by crossfire (metaphorical) and even by friendly fire. These days, the tragedy of Aldo Moro acquires a foreboding tone. Moro, the politician who wanted the impossible, who worked for consensus, who insisted on governing with the PCI, ended up in the trunk of a car. They say that whoever tries to mediate a fight takes all the blows, but in this Christmas truce I can’t think of a better soothing remedy than meditating on Aldo Moro and the virtue of upsetting your loved ones as much as others.

Well looked at, it was a suitable theme to congratulate them on the holidays.

