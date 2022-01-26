Alex Belli after the outburst in the studio al Big Brother Vip in the last episode with a lot of expulsion by Alfonso Signorini seems to have left Italy to join a friend in Egypt. We will certainly not see him in the studio for a while in the next episodes, or for one reason or another.

His attitude is likely to tire and even his colleagues are starting to bear it badly. One of the first is Aldo Montano who had started a beautiful friendship in the house with the actor, only to move further and further away from him. Questioned by Chi Housethe fencing champion talked about the story Alex Belli.

“Ours started as a friendship within the game, but it didn’t end in the same way I would say” – he began.

Source: web

“He is a person who revolves around a single theme that is no longer interesting or constructive. In the studio she did a superca ** ola. In my opinion, with that turnaround on the ‘game over’ he will be on the program for the umpteenth time “ – his prediction.

Aldo then made a revelation about what Alex was saying to him during commercial breaks. “What then you should know that in advertising he approaches me and with his way he makes me ‘because I have a 23% share, understand?’. I don’t even know what it means, but if he’s happy. I don’t like it, but I understand that it can work and that the program is based on that too ”.

In any case, in the next episodes Alex Belli will not see him in the studio. Both because after the quarrel with Alfonso he admitted that he no longer wants to be part of this game, and because if he actually flew to Egypt, after his return he will still have to serve 10 days of preventive quarantine and undergo a swab before returning to the studio.