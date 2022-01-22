Katia Ricciarelli and Aldo Montano they have been friends for more than 15 years, the two have a wonderful relationship but it is in sincere friendships that sometimes it is necessary to be honest with each other.

And Aldo Montano himself, this time, admitted that the opera singer exaggerated, especially in the previous days’ quarrel with Lulù Selassié.

The two had bad fights and Katia Ricciarelli also used racist expressions. Aldo Montano he soon said his:

Okay, that young kids must respect mature people, but those who are older should not take advantage of it. So in my opinion it’s also true that Katia can’t walk on it and she doesn’t have to be overbearing because she is older and has done more things in her career.

Even the thought about Lulu is clear, the girl certainly had to respond better and be humbler, however his intentions are always good:

Look, I Lulù Selassié have always seen her as a very simple and sensitive girl. If she has come to disrespect, maybe it’s because when… let’s not turn around. That was the trigger. Lulu in all the time I spent at GF Vip has always behaved very well, I lived it for three months.

Of course Lulu sometimes has over-the-top behavior, but because she is. Because that’s fun too. Let’s say that in his being outside he is a wonderful person with great sensitivity. They are tired, after four months it is too much, for some people it is too much.

In short, how will Katia Ricciarelli take these words once out of the house? The two are linked by one historic friendship, will she be understanding or will she be offended !?