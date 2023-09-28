The children of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos made their acting debut in ‘Forgive me’the new novel from América TV, and they were very enthusiastic about their participation. In statements to ‘America spectacles’, Mikael and Fernanda said everything it meant to them to be able to appear in this production by Michelle Alexander which, of course, is giving a lot to talk about with its intriguing plot.

“It feels very good. Being in this novel with all the support of the public, with all the expectations that we have all had, is wonderful. I am very grateful for the opportunity and very excited for what is to come in the following chapters. This is just the beginning,” commented Mikael. On the other hand, Fernanda Miyashiro said: “It has been an incredible opportunity because of the entire experience of recording. It is very beautiful, it is magical because of the whole environment, I love it.”

