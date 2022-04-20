The famous Peruvian presenter and actor Aldo Miyashiro is in the spotlight after Magaly Medina revealed a series of images in which she can be seen with the journalist Fiorella Retizwith whom he has worked on various productions and projects, such as “The Chinese gang” and “Eleven males”.

Discover all the details about the professional career of the host who became the center of attention of the followers of the work of the famous ‘Chino’ Miyashiro.

Who is Fiorella Retiz?

Fiorella Retiz She is known in the world of Peruvian television for her work as a host and reporter in different productions of television houses such as América TV and Latina. Thus, she is remembered by many Peruvians for forming the team of presenters of the program “La banda del Chino”.

Fiorella Retiz shares photos with Aldo Miyashiro on social networks. Photo: Instagram

Recently, Fiorella shared with her social network followers the news that she had received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism after having studied the race for 10 years.

“My job never let me complete cycles and then I became a mother and had to divide myself between studying, working and taking care of my baby. I remember that since I was little I always said that I wanted to be a journalist and, thanks to the efforts of my parents (at the beginning), and then my sacrifice, I managed to pay for everything and finish it, “she wrote on her Instagram account.

Fiorella Retiz has a Bachelor’s degree in journalism. Photo: Instagram

What projects has Fiorella Retiz worked on?

As previously mentioned, Fiorella Retiz has been working with Aldo Miyashiro since long before he The images of “Magaly TV, the firm” will confirm a rapprochement between the two which would go beyond work.

At the end of 2020, the journalist surprised by confirming her integration into the “Better late” team, a program hosted by Mathías Brivio in Latina. In an exclusive interview for La República, the reporter was happy to participate in this off-camera production, specifically creating the content agenda.

“This is the first time I work in Latina. I am happy for the good debut of the program, also for sharing space with Mathías and my other colleagues. I have fallen into good hands and I am happy for that, ”he commented on that occasion.

Fiorella Retiz with Mathías Brivio in “Better late”. Photo: Instagram

Similarly, Retiz has hosted a sports radio program on Radio Exitosa, together with the journalist Silvio Valencia. In addition, the communicator revealed that she had a solo project called “MAD”, in which she interviewed different characters through Instagram, and she presented a gambling program through platforms such as YouTube.

What is Fiorella Retiz currently doing?

As announced on her social networks, Fiorella Retiz develops in different projects, inside and outside of Peruvian television. Although she still does collaborations with the Aldo Miyashiro program, she is focused on following the soccer team of the famous host, Once Machos.

In addition, she points out that she is a reporter for the F7 Super League, a tournament in which the aforementioned sports group participates. She also hosts two shows broadcast via cable and web. One of them is “Click digital”, which is focused on technology issues and is produced by Trendy Group Media. This production can be seen through the Movistar signal, Claro, among others.

Fiorella Retiz had interviewed Aldo Miyashiro on his program Click digital. Photo: Instagram

On the other hand, Retiz is part of the team of reporters for the Ovación Web platform, a portal focused on sports issues at a national and international level. As is known, the communicator is passionate about soccer and she is in favor of promoting the presence of women in sports journalism.

“We continue to fight with the issue of machismo and it is constant. However, the world is changing and certain beliefs are left behind. This change is also thanks to highly trained journalists, ”he also told La República.

Fiorella Retiz accuses Silvio Valencia of having disrespected her

The ampay enters Aldo Miyashiro Y Fiorella Retiz It is not the first tense moment recorded in relation to the journalist. In 2018, the press woman worked with the host Silvio Valencia in the “Successful sports” program.

In one of the editions, the well-known driver was surprised to remain silent while she spoke. Due to this awkward moment, Retiz came out to explain what had actually happened. “We have had a problem off camera with said man and he disrespected me (I will not go into details). I am a professional and I sit next to him trying to do my best, “she wrote in her networks.

Later, he showed his rejection of any type of violence against women: “I can be a joker and accept jokes, but I will never let them disrespect me and, with their background, I will not allow it. In a country where they burn, rape and kill women, I will not be one more.