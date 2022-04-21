Aldo Miyashiro is on everyone’s lips after starring in an ampay with the reporter Fiorella Retiz. The driver of “La banda del chino”, married to actress Érika Villalobos, was recorded kissing the young communicator. The couple was oblivious to the controversies, they were always shown together and dedicated messages of love.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos have been together for 17 years. Photo: USI

Érika Villalobos highlighted her husband’s virtues

The report of “Magaly TV, the firm” highlighted an interview that Erika Villalobos granted to Andrea Llosa in his midday program. It was in 2019 when the actress and screenwriter filled her husband with praise and highlighted some of his qualities.

“No person I’ve ever been with before would have done all he’s done for me and my kids. (…) The most beautiful thing about him is that he is always thinking about adding, contributing”, he said on that occasion.

He highlighted the virtues of Aldo Miyashiro, despite his flaws, and pointed out that he came into her life to change her and make her a good person. “I have been an atheist for 15 years and then I understood everything. I am almost sure that they have sent it to me on purpose for me to be better ”, he expressed on that occasion.

Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro on Instagram

In social networks, Erika Villalobos He has not stopped dedicating tender messages to Aldo Miyashiro. Although he did not dedicate publications to her these months, both were on a trip last weekend.

According to Magaly Medina, the couple returned from a family trip to Europe. That same day, the driver of “La banda del chino” was caught with Fiorella Retiz in the apartment of Óscar del Portal.

The last time the interpreter recorded Aldo Miyashiro and showed it on Instagram was in February 2021, during the television producer’s 45th birthday.

“Celebrating Aldo Miyashiro’s birthday at home,” put Érika, who filmed her daughters carrying a cake with whipped cream. The director was surprised by his family with the detail.

Coexistence in quarantine

In March 2020, both celebrated 15 years of marriage and the actress dedicated a romantic message to him. “ This adventure is not easy. And since the moment we are living in is not easy either, I allow myself to relax by altering the original photo with a little chubbier little faces of us now, ”Villalobos wrote.

During the COVID-19 quarantine they did not stop showing up together at home, reinforcing their love and spending time with the family.

Erika dedicates a message to Aldo Miyashiro. Photo: Capture/Instagram

In an interview with a local media, he talked about how they divided their time at home and doing social help with ‘La cocina del pueblo’.

“I help him as much as I can from here. He goes out for work reasons, he needs to record every day (…) He takes great care of himself, we have very strict protocols at home, we disinfect everything, ”he commented to Extra.

The time Aldo Miyashiro asked Érika Villalobos to marry him

In 2011, Aldo Miyashiro was not going through a good time in his relationship with Érika Villalobos. However, he was determined to win her love back.

He appeared in “El gran show”, a program where the actress competed, and surprised her with a marriage proposal. “I want to be with you my whole life. You told me to say it to your face. Because our love can never be sentenced, much less eliminated. Marry me!” he told her.

The screenwriter sealed the moment with a tender kiss and they decided to leave the television set to continue their demonstrations of love.

Aldo Miyashiro will speak this Wednesday in “La banda del Chino”

After the ampay broadcast by Magaly TV, the firm, thousands of viewers were waiting for Aldo Miyashiro’s first pronouncement in “La banda del Chino” in Tuesday’s edition. However, the surprise was great when the actor did not appear before the cameras of his television space, which had to be conducted by Víctor Hugo Dávila and his companions.

Aldo Miyashiro will reappear in the leadership of “The Chinese Band”. Photo: The Republic

The presenters announced that Chino had sent a message after being caught together with Fiorella Retiz announcing that only this Wednesday will he make a statement on the matter. In the same way, Óscar del Portal did not appear in his América Noticias sports block and it is unknown if he will make a formal statement.