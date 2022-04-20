After hours of speculation, finally Aldo Miyashiro did not appear today to host the program La Banda del Chino, which he leads, and instead the reporter Víctor Hugo Dávila acted as one of the presenters of today’s edition.

Tonight, the night show began with a series of reports made by different reporters, as has happened on different occasions. However, when going to the studios and presenting the team that would lead this edition, the actor from “La Gran Sangre” was not among those present.

Víctor Hugo Dávila, one of the program’s best-known reporters, took the place of Aldo Miyashiro and was accompanied by Gabriela Rodríguez, Mónica Queirolo and Luigi Monteghirfo, who continued presenting the notes they had prepared and with the dynamic that characterizes the late show.

However, shortly after the end of the program, today’s designated hosts made an announcement to the public and noted that Miyashiro will be present at the April 20 edition. They also indicated that the star of the movie “Once Machos” will make the respective releases regarding the situation presented by the journalist Magaly Medina.

News in development…