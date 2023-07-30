Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Aldo Miyashiro met with Beto Ortiz for an interview in his space ‘Beto to Know: Limited Edition’. During the interview, the renowned journalist did not hesitate to ask him how much of the guilt he felt responsible after the ampay broadcast by ‘Magaly Tv: La Firme’.

“It’s my fault. No one forced me to do what I did. Being 47 years old, I have to somehow learn to assume my responsibility”, indicated the conductor of the Banda del Chino.

In addition, he pointed out that the comments given by third parties do not affect him, but his real sadness fell on seeing how his actions had affected the people he loves. “The opinion of the people who speak in the programs does not interest me. sadness was for having affected the people I love”, Miyashiro pointed out.

On the other hand, he also made it known that last year became the worst year in his life after the spread of the ampay and the sensitive issue he lived with his mother. “Last year was the worst year of my life evidently. Between what happened to my mom plus this, it’s a year in which absolutely everything came together.”