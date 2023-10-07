For years, one name stood out among the fans of the Universitario de Deportes club: Percy Rodriguez Marchand. Known in the bar world as ‘Mystery’, was cataloged by many ‘U’ fans as the founder of the Trench North. His great rebellion allowed him to achieve popularity within the swollen cream. This inspired Aldo Miyashiro to produce a television series based on the life of this iconic character.

‘Mystery’, the name given to this Peruvian production, was a success on television screens. Now, 18 years after its premiere, actor Aldo Miyashiro revealed how he met the popular fan of the Universitario de Deportes club Percy Rodríguez.

How did Aldo Miyashiro meet ‘Misterio’?

In an interview for the YouTube channel Éramos Patas, Aldo Miyashiro revealed that he met ‘Misterio’ when he was in his first year of college. According to the actor, a friend had taken him to the birthday of the leader of the ‘U’ bar so that he could celebrate with him.

“I met him (‘Misterio’). (…) A friend, Héctor, took me to his (‘Misterio’) birthday, which was at Lolo Fernández. They were celebrating with some beers outside the stadium because it was his birthday. (…) He was a kid, he was in his first year of university. (…) I had gone to Tribuna Norte before, but I didn’t know him (in person). (That day) we took a tour of all the nightclubs in downtown Lima,” the actor revealed.

The presenter of ‘La banda del chino’ also reported that this was not the only time he had contact with Percy Rodríguez, but there were other opportunities, in which he was able to start a conversation with him.

“I was with him (‘Misterio’) about three times in my life,” commented Aldo Miyashiro.

What did Percy Rodríguez say to Aldo Miyashiro when he told him that he wanted to write about him?

As Aldo Miyashiro explained, he confessed to ‘Misterio’ that he wanted to write a story about him since he saw an interesting character in him.

‘In one of those meetings, once, half jokingly, half seriously, I told him (…) when I grow up I’m going to write your story. “After that (‘Mystery’) he died laughing (at what I told him),” the actor explained.

