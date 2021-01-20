Aldo Miyashiro announced that he was infected with coronavirus. Through a statement issued in “La banda del Chino”, the host offered more details about his absence in the new season of his space on América TV.

“I want to thank the public for their concern about my absence from the program as well as the expressions of affection and good wishes for the team that accompanies them every night in ‘La banda del Chino’. Yesterday (Monday, January 18) I couldn’t be with you because unfortunately COVID-19 stayed in my body. They have been difficult days, but I am isolated with the respective care, “said the presenter.

News in development.