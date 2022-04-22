Aldo Miyashiro recognized the ampay who starred with Fiorella Retiz and apologized for the damage caused by his still wife Érika Villalobos and family is irreparable. In addition, he announced that, after the long relationship of 17 years, from which two children were born, it came to an end.

During the broadcast of his program “La banda del Chino” on Wednesday, April 20, the driver admitted having been unfaithful to the Peruvian actress with the reporter Fiorella Retiz the same day he returned from a family trip to Spain.

Also actor Aldo Miyashiro did not justify his act and apologized to Erika Villalobos and his family for all the pain he has caused them.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos finished after ampay

Likewise, the driver confirmed that, after the ampay broadcast by the Magaly Medina program, his marriage to the Peruvian actress Érika Villalobos came to an end. In this way, he ruled out the rumors that the couple had already been away for months.

Besides, Aldo Miyashiro He explained that he will work to regain the trust of his now ex-partner, but in order to maintain a good relationship as parents.

“I want to tell (Erika) that we will surely not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound. and to be able to have a relationship between two people who once loved each other very much,” he said.

Aldo Miyashiro regrets having been unfaithful to Érika Villalobos

Aldo Miyashiro made mea culpa after cheating on Érika Villalonos with Fiorella Retiz and publicly apologized.

“I made a mistake that will cost me my whole life. I want to start by publicly apologizing to Érika because I betrayed her trust and because I did not live up to it, and because I do not deserve everything she has done for me, “she commented.

Aldo Miyashiro acknowledged damaging the 17-year marriage with Érika Villalobos. Photo: capture composition/America Tv, Erika Villalobos/Facebook

Érika Villalobos left a tender message to Aldo Miyashiro for the 14th anniversary

The still married couple Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro have kept their romantic demonstrations very intimate for many years, but that caused the actress to dedicate an extensive letter to the driver in 2019, through her Twitter account. Instagram.

Publication by Érika Villalobos. Photo: Erika Villalobos/Instagram

From everything said on his social network, we can rescue: “And it is that our life was always very hard. The stairs we had to climb were very steep and each step hurt. Our variables were very difficult to combine. He is not only from Mars and I am from Venus, we are from different galaxies. I have no idea how our orbits crossed, but here we are, against all odds. ”.

Fiorella Retiz spoke about the ampay with Aldo Miyashiro

After Aldo Miyashiro will appear in “La banda del Chino” to talk about the ampay launched by “Magaly tv, la firma”, Fiorella Retiz He took to his Instagram account to apologize for what happened. “There are no words to express my pain and sorrow. I never thought I’d experience something like this. Now, alone and in shame, I will face the consequences. To everyone who knows me and has supported me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she noted.

Statement from Fiorella Retiz after Aldo Miyashiro made his defense. Photo: Fiorella Retiz/Instagram

How did Érika Villalobos react to Magaly Medina’s ampay?

Erika Villalobos has decided not to speak out about the ampay starring his Aldo Miyashiro Y Oscar del Portal. “She prefers not to air her private affairs out of respect for her children. She is a strong woman who will know how to get ahead, ”said a source close to the actress. The artist has been seen going to rehearse her next theatrical production “Everyone returns, a musical for the reunion”.

Érika Villalobos will be part of the cast of “Everybody Comes Back, A Musical to Remember”. Photo: Instagram.

Magaly Medina criticizes Aldo Miyashiro’s apologies for ampay

During his program on Thursday, April 21, Magaly Medina took several minutes to comment on the public apology he had offered Aldo Miyashiro in “The Chinese gang”. “Why do they call it a bug? They are intelligent people, men who think. It is treason, high treason. It is infidelity. (…) You didn’t make a mistake, it was your decision. Loyalty is a matter of decision, it is not something that comes from heaven or falls at random, “said the controversial presenter.

