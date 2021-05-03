Television host Aldo Miyashiro was surprised to see the performance of ‘The Uchulú‘in the latest edition of The Artist of the Year, a program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel.

The presenter of La banda del Chino praised the talent of the popular tiktoker who rose to fame for making the song “I don’t know” from Explosión de Iquitos viral.

Aldo Miyashiro highlighted the charisma and capacity that ‘La Uchulú’ showed when performing and dancing the song “El siqui siqui”. He assured that the character of actor Esaú Reátegui has won the hearts of many Peruvians nationwide.

“I have to tell you that you have the charisma, you have the grace, you have the talent, you have the ability. You are very fast to answer, you have made a scene with Gisela Valcárcel for almost 7 minutes following her in play in a very funny and very ingenious way. Peru has begun to love you, you absolutely deserve to be on this stage and I know you are going to improve ”, was the comment of the jury of The Artist of the Year.

For her part, actress Dennise Dibós was not satisfied with the ‘La Uchulu’ show, so she demanded that she continue preparing to be the best participant of the season.

“You are indeed an endearing character of entertainment, Peru adores you and we also want to see you grow, but grow as an artist. Unfortunately we are in a competition and you are going to have to work a lot on your vocal technique ”, he mentioned.

