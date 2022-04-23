Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal are in the eye of the storm after the ampay broadcast on the TV show Magaly Medina, along with Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Méndez, on the last Tuesday, April 19. The host of “La banda del chino” made a mea culpa this last Wednesday the 20th at night when he recognized his mistake and apologized to his wife Erika Villaloboswho so far has not commented on the fact.

However, “Chino” has only dedicated time to his program on América TV, but also to his team eleven males, which participates in different sporting events in Lima. The squad is made up of members of the television space, as well as different celebrities from the national media and former soccer players. Below is the list of the most well-known participants.

Aldo Miyashiro

The popular ‘Chino’ is the leader and founder of Once Machos, a team that was born years after the film with the same name was made in 2017. From there, the former member of “La gran sangre” made his squad be regular participant in tournaments such as the Soccer 7, where he reached the grand final of the last edition.

Oscar del Portal

The former Sporting Cristal player remained in the world of sports after his retirement from professional football and became the founder of the 7-a-side football championships, which are played every year on the Costa Verde. The sports commentator joined Once Machos in recent months, for which he quickly became an indispensable figure of the team.

Once Machos was founded by Aldo Miyashiro in 202. Photo: Facebook

Victor Hugo Davila

The stalwart reporter from “La banda del chino” is another member of this renowned team thanks to his skills with the ball.

The charisma of the press man has made him one of the most recognized in the team, although in the last hours he showed his discomfort after the journalists asked him about the situation of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal.

Carlos Vilchez

The renowned humorist joined Once Machos in recent months, although more from the moral support outside the fields. The member of “JB en ATV” usually accompanies the team to put the respective quota of humor before each meeting.

Andre Silva

The actor has become a person close to Aldo Miyashiro, so he did not hesitate to pull him into his sports squad. The protagonist of “Luz de luna” was also part of the movie “Once Machos”, both in the first and in the second film.

Yako Eskenazi

Yaco is another of the media characters that make up the Once Machos team, due to his recent closeness with ‘Chino’ Miyashiro. Natalie Vértiz’s husband was another of those who joined the soccer group after the second part of the film that premiered in 2019.

Luigi Monteghrifo

The actor and reporter from “La banda del chino” is one of Aldo Miyashiro’s lifelong friends, so his presence in Once Machos was assured. His brother Sebastian is also part of the team and is one of his key pieces.

Andres Salas

The outstanding actor who achieved fame thanks to his appearance in “Asu Mare” has been part of Aldo Miyashiro’s ‘spot’ for a few years. It was during the filming of “Lobos de mar”, a series broadcast in 2007 through Latina, where both characters hit it off in the best way.

Cesar Seijas

César Seijas is one of the main architects of “La banda del chino”, as he is one of its most prominent reporters, in addition to lending his voice to its locutions.

Once Machos participates in different sporting events. Photo: Facebook

Junior Silva

The popular ‘Gross Chicken’ joined Aldo Miyashiro’s group of friends thanks to his appearance in the first “Once Machos” movie, in 2017. The actor is another one who puts humor in the team, since dominance of the ball does not seem his thing.

Eleven Machos is defeated in the 7-a-side Football Super League

The Eleven machos football team lost the final of the Superliga Fútbol 7 tournament 3-2 against EmbajadUr, without the presence of Aldo Miyashiro or Óscar del Portal, who staged an ampay. After the disputed match, Luigi Monteghirfo starred in an embarrassing moment, physically and verbally confronting the referee and then the agents of the National Police of Peru, who guarded the security of the place. Video: Omar Coca/URPI-LR

