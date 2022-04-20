Aldo Miyashiro He was protected by the cameras of the Magaly Medina program, hugging Fiorella Retiz, his former television reporter, very affectionately. Let us remember that the popular “Chino” has been married to actress Érika Villalobos for 17 years, with whom he has two minor children as a result of their love.

In the images broadcast by the show program, the driver of “La banda del Chino” can be seen in compromising situations during the long Easter holiday, but without the company of his wife. Will this be the end of their relationship?

As is known, the couple has always kept their romance private, as they preferred to live their relationship to the fullest away from the cameras. However, this time they monopolize all the show headlines again after the revelation of an alleged infidelity by the director of “Once machos”.

Aldo Miyashiro becomes a trend for ampay

Hours prior to the confirmation of the ampay, social network users related Aldo Miyashiro with the advance of the scoop broadcast by the Magaly Medina program in which a description very similar to the profile of the Peruvian producer is shown.

In turn, you can see comments about the possibility of separation with his still wife, Erika Villalobos; Likewise, there are opinions regarding the reporter involved Fiorella Retiz, who has already closed the comment block on her social networks; a detail that did not go unnoticed by users.

Aldo Miyashiro becomes a trend in social networks, of course ampay with Fiorella Retiz. Photo: Twitter

How did the couple meet?

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos met for the first time in a play, when the Peruvian artist suddenly had to cover an actress from the cast. Although they managed to have a good connection from the beginning, they decided to remain friends until they met again at a party and from there their long love story began.

“We got to know each other along the way. We got married, we moved in a month and a half after we started our relationship and we got married two months later. So, it has been knowing each other already married, ”said the former member Torbellino in an interview for the Andrea Llosa program.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos have been together for 17 years. Photo: USI

Aldo Habría would have returned from a family trip hours before ampay

Minutes before Magaly Medina broadcast the notorious ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and his former reporter Fiorella Retiz, the presenter announced that, according to the follow-up carried out by his investigation team, the TV host returned on Monday, April 18, from a 10-day trip to Spain with his wife Érika Villalobos and their children and just hours later, he was captured in the apartment of Oscar del Portal in San Isidro kissing repeatedly with Retiz.