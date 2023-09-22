Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos offered a press conference this Thursday, September 21, to provide details about the novel they will star in, called ‘Perdóname’. At this event, which La República attended, the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ spoke about the questions that this project has received, which has been criticized for inciting morbidity among the public. It should be noted that, in this Michelle Alexander production, the popular ‘Chinese’ He acts with his two children and his ex-partner, to whom he was unfaithful a few months ago.

At first, Villalobos was encouraged to speak out due to the wave of negative comments that the novel ‘Perdóname’ received after several previews of this production were released. “Criticism that is well-intentioned I take well and criticism that is not, I simply don’t pay too much attention to.” (…). We are proud of this production that above all you have to like, that is our goal,” said the actress. After that, Miyashiro He did not hesitate to praise the work of the national artist. “For me it is a privilege to be able to share a leading role with a talented actress,” she said. Likewise, the interpreter spoke out about the questions. “Nothing and no one is going to be able to take away my smile for making that novel, and you’re going to see that it’s super good. Hopefully the criticism will come later and we will listen to it there,” he said.