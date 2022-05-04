Aldo Miyashiro has made its separation official Erika Villalobos on social networks, after the ampay launched by Magaly Medina. The program “Love and fire” emphasized the absence of several photos that the presenter of “La banda del Chino” had with his wife. It is worth mentioning that the producer mentioned that he would not continue his relationship with the actress.

‘Peluchín’ criticizes Miyashiro for deleting photos with Érika Villalobos

During the last edition of “Amor y fuego”, Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter informed their viewers that Aldo Miyashiro He had deleted all the photos from his Instagram together with Erika Villalobos. True to his style, “Peluchín” shared his opinion about the updates in the presenter’s profile.

“There are no more photos with Érika. (…) There is one left because she is with the family. She has left it so they won’t be offended. We don’t see Erika anywhere anymore, where is she? There were photos from the last trip,” said the driver.

Later, they found that the playwright left a single photo with his children and the actress. In another post, in which Miyashiro thanked her for her birthday greetings, the artist had told him that she missed her and both presenters were curious about the context in which she wrote it.

Rodrigo and Gigi showed their indignation when they realized that this message was written when Érika and her children were traveling in Barcelona, ​​while the member of “Once machos” had stayed with his close circle for the special date.

Gigi Miter was outraged by Fiorella Retiz’s latest public statements

Previously, Gigi Miter had given his opinion on the last thing he said Fiorella Retiz on his social networks, after the ampay he starred in with Aldo Miyashiro. The reporter wrote, “Because true things rarely come out. It is the lies that are known.”

Given this, the driver was annoyed by the journalist’s intentions in wanting to continue demonstrating about the controversial images that came out of them on “Magaly TV, the firm”: “What a cheek! She should be silent (and cyber silent, too) for quite some time.”

Magaly reveals that Miyashiro wanted to convince her not to launch her ampay

The entertainment journalist detailed, during her time at the “JB en ATV” school, that Aldo Miyashiro tried to communicate with her hours before she broadcast her ampay on her program “Magaly TV, la firma”.