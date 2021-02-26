Television host Aldo Miyashiro once again brought donations along with the ‘Solidarity band‘, social project of his program The band of Chino.

On this occasion, the presenter of America Television He went to the human settlement Los Niños de Ramón Castilla, in Bayóvar in San Juan de Lurigancho, where 15 families lost everything due to a fire that started last Wednesday, February 24.

Aldo miyashiro showed how affected families are living in tents without the basic needs they require.

After that, he requested the collaboration of private companies to be able to build houses and give a better quality of life to the victims, who have older adults and children.

“Today we have arrived with food, the situation is difficult. They have lost absolutely everything. Please help us spread the word, ”he began.

“I call on companies because we need to build new houses where they can live. We need kitchens, refrigerators … We do not receive money, but companies could give us some things. We are going to achieve it during this week ”, he expressed.

He assured that the funds from his donations are based on working in collaboration with more artists. “We are financing all this effort with our content. For the works, all the proceeds will be to finance these cases, “added the television host.

Finally, he clarified that the only way to help personally is by sending a message to the number 972012281 for the delivery of donations.

