Welcome, Claudia Serpa! This is how the host Aldo Miyashiro announced the entry of the model to his program La banda del chino. This news caused a stir in social networks, as it surprised many followers of the space and the young woman.

From his Facebook account, the actor also shared on Thursday, May 5, a photo with Gabriela Serpa’s sister with a welcome message.

Aldo Miyashiro welcomes Claudia Serpa

For her part, Claudia Serpa also shared the same postcard and thanked Aldo miyashiro and to the program for the opportunity they have given it.

“Thanks for the invitation @bandadelchino. So, dear public, attentive, I will be until Friday (May 6) with @elmiyashiro and all his fun team at 11.30 pm and @americatelevision ”.

So far, it is not known exactly if Claudia serpa you will stay longer or only for the days you indicated. She already debuted in space on Thursday, May 5.

The model participates as a comic actress in El reventonazo de la Chola, a space that suspended her in early March for having attended a social gathering despite restrictions due to the pandemic.

“We suspend Claudia Serpa. Unfortunately, by attending their meeting, she puts her colleagues at risk. I could understand if someone is exposed by working on the street, but a spree is not overlooked, “said Ernesto Pimentel in a statement after seeing the images of the young woman celebrating in a southern department with Faruk Guillén and Erito Molina (son of the mayor of Miraflores).

Claudia Serpa: latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.