The driver Aldo Miyashiro is going through a difficult situation with his family, as he himself announced through his official account of Instagram.

The presenter of The Chinese band revealed that You need to focus on a sensitive issue that concerns your family members. For this reason, he has decided to move away from social networks, suspend events and even work meetings that he had agreed on in his agenda.

“During the next few weeks, I need to have as much time as possible to attend to a sensitive family issue. For this reason, I am forced to suspend work meetings, social work, activity in networks, press invitations and previously agreed events, ”the statement reads.

He assured that he will only appear as a host on the television program La banda del Chino and on the radio station where he also works. “I promise to give you the best of me so that I can bring you a little joy,” added the presenter.

He apologized to those who had already scheduled a social activity with him. “My team will communicate to offer the apologies of the case and to establish a new agenda if possible. Thank you all very much ”, concluded Aldo Miyashiro.

His followers sent him messages of hope and motivation for the delicate situation that he lives with his family. “A lot of Chinese strength”, “Everything will turn out well Chinese”, “A lot of faith, prayer and especially strength in hard times”, were some of the comments from netizens.

So far, no further details are known about the decision of Aldo miyashiro.

Aldo Miyashiro contracted the coronavirus

Aldo Miyashiro revealed that he was infected with coronavirus through a statement issued by his program La banda del chino.

“I want to thank the public’s concern for my absence from the program, as well as the expressions of affection and good wishes for the team … Yesterday (Monday, January 18) I could not be with you because unfortunately COVID-19 stayed in my organism. They have been difficult days, but I am isolated with the respective care ”, reads the message.

Aldo Miyashiro after beating COVID-19: “Érika Villalobos was my support”

The popular ‘Chino’ revealed that his wife Erica Villalobos was a great support during his illness, because he knew how to face the contagion of coronavirus that was in his house.

“We had the support of Érika (Villalobos), who became our doctor. She is the daughter of doctors, she was my support when I felt bad ”, said Aldo Miyashiro.

