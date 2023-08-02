Aldo Miyashiro He became one of the most controversial Peruvian characters in 2022 after being “supported” by the show program of Magaly Medina in compromising situations Fiorella Retiz. The driver of the ‘Chinese band’ At that time, he was still in a relationship with his ex-wife. Erika Villalobos.

Now that he is separated, in a recent interview, he revealed what his relationship is like with the ex-star of “Torbellino” and his other ex-partners, with whom he has even traveled on several occasions for his children.

Why did Aldo organize a trip with his children and ex-partners?

Aldo Miyashiro has four children from his three past relationships, including Villalobos. In statements for the “Beto a Saber” program, the TV host revealed that when he goes on a trip, he not only takes his offspring, but also their mothers.

“A couple of times yes. One of them was with her husband, “replied the popular ‘Chino’.

As explained by Miyashiro, the reason behind this decision is that since they went on vacation for almost a month with the children, the children would miss their mothers and become sad.

“What happens is that I was traveling with my four during the television vacation time, in December and January, which is like a month. After two weeks, since they were boys, I saw them as if they were getting down and missing: ‘My mother has written to me, they said,’ ”she recounted.

For these reasons, the driver decided to talk to the mothers and explain that it would be best for everyone to make an effort and get together to go on vacation. That way no one would miss his mother.

“One day I went and talked to everyone involved and told them: ‘Let’s go to see a park or see a cruise, let’s all go. The boys are going to be the big beneficiaries, they are going to be happy and let’s forget that if there is a problem or some (call for) attention,’” he commented.

Luckily, they all agreed and managed to go on a trip on the same dates. “We had an amazing time. The advantage of this is that my children love each other very much and they all have a very good relationship with their mothers,” added the presenter.

