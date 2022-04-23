Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz They remain in the eye of the storm. After Ampay broadcast on the program Magaly Medina and the public apologies of the protagonist of the ampay in “The Chinese gang”, various media and public figures have made their opinion known on the subject. On the other hand, this Friday, April 22, Samuel Suarez was present in “instarandula” and posted a photo that would further compromise Miyashiro.

Through the official account of “Instarándula”, several users familiar with ‘Chollywood’ send photos of public figures to show what they are doing and where they are. In this case, netizens showed that the still husband of Érika Villalobos was together with Fiorella Retiz weeks before Magaly Medina uncovered the affair between the two.

What did the follower of “Instarándula” show?

Samuel Suárez released this photograph in which the driver is seen walking on the beach with the young journalist: “Samu, I just took a picture of ‘Chino’ on the beach without knowing that it was her (Fiorella Retiz) on the side, and I just confirmed yes (the photo was from March 21).”

The identity of the young woman was verified with a photograph in which she wears the same bikini she was wearing that sunny day.

Aldo Miyashiro announces the end of his marriage to Érika Villalobos

This Wednesday, April 20, the leader of “La banda del Chino” publicly apologized for infidelity to Érika Villalobos and, in the middle of this speech, he hinted that it is difficult to regain confidence in his marriage.

“I want to tell (Erika) that we will surely not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound and to be able to lead a relationship of two people who once loved each other very much,” he said.

“I made a mistake that will cost me my whole life. I want to start by publicly apologizing to Érika, because I betrayed her trust and because I did not live up to it, and because I do not deserve everything she has done for me, “she commented.