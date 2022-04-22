The ampay starring Aldo Miyashiro with Fiorella Retiz and Óscar del Portal with Fiorella Méndez published in Magaly Medina’s program last Tuesday, April 19, has been highly commented on by local celebrities. After the images, none of those involved came out to speak; However, on the night of Wednesday, April 20, the driver of “La banda del chino” admitted having been unfaithful to Érika Villalobos.
The also actor who had been romantically involved with the protagonist of “My Hope” for 17 years, acknowledged having made a mistake and failing the person who had given him so much confidence during his marriage.
In this note we tell you the reactions of the hosts of show programs after Aldo Miyashiro gave his release about his infidelity with the reporter Fiorella Retiz.
Live: Ampay Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz
YOU CAN SEE: Aldo Miyashiro after ampay: “I apologize to my family for putting them through this humiliation”
Presenter announces the end of his relationship with Érika Villalobos
During his message on national television, the protagonist of “Once machos” apologized to his still wife. In addition, he revealed that after the images they will not be together again, but he is willing to fight to heal the wound he has caused.
“I want to tell (Erika) that we will surely not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound and to be able to lead a relationship of two people who once loved each other very much,” he said.
What did Aldo Miyashiro say about Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez?
In addition, the producer mentioned that Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez did not sleep together on the night of the ampay. “Óscar and I are not that close friends, we were just getting to know each other to play together. We were trying to get together to do some indoor matches. That was the origin of these meetings, which led us to this (the ampay) ”, he specified. “At a time when Fiorella was asleep and Óscar was in her room, all this happened; I did not respect the house of Óscar del Portal either, ”he added.
#Aldo #Miyashiro #Fiorella #Retiz #Magaly #drivers #statements #ampay
Leave a Reply