The ampay starring Aldo Miyashiro with Fiorella Retiz and Óscar del Portal with Fiorella Méndez published in Magaly Medina’s program last Tuesday, April 19, has been highly commented on by local celebrities. After the images, none of those involved came out to speak; However, on the night of Wednesday, April 20, the driver of “La banda del chino” admitted having been unfaithful to Érika Villalobos.

The also actor who had been romantically involved with the protagonist of “My Hope” for 17 years, acknowledged having made a mistake and failing the person who had given him so much confidence during his marriage.

In this note we tell you the reactions of the hosts of show programs after Aldo Miyashiro gave his release about his infidelity with the reporter Fiorella Retiz.

Live: Ampay Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz Magaly Medina has doubts about Aldo Miyashiro Magaly Medina was very acid with Aldo Miyashiro. The show host analyzed the message of the Once Machos member, as she assured that she had never had a relationship with Fiorella Retiz before, to which the journalist has some mistrust. “Since when would that little game come? It’s that those little jokes, those games, those words with double meanings and indirect words that are now made very direct and honestly I don’t think it was something that started that night, I don’t think so. But it’s question of what Érika Villalobos believes, but I don’t believe it”, he commented. Magaly Medina criticizes Miyashiro’s speech During the edition of “Magaly TV, the firm” this Thursday, April 21, Magaly Medina ranted against Aldo Miyashiro after he publicly apologized to his still wife Érika Villalobos. However, the show host questioned the actor’s message. “It is praiseworthy that he did not escape from a responsibility that he committed. (…) Why call it a mistake? It is a high treason, an infidelity. (…) I made a mistake, we have only seen an image, we have not seen that it has happened months before, because we are not naive either because of that degree of trust in that group”. Ethel Pozo regrets Miyashiro’s infidelity to Érika Villalobos Directly from Spain, Ethel Pozo spoke about Aldo Miyashiro’s infidelity case to Érika Villalobos with Fiorella Retiz. In this sense, the presenter of “America today” recalled the terrible episode that Gisela Valcárcel experienced betrayed her trust. “I deeply regret because as a girl I have lived it, when my mother was failed. It has been years of pain and suffering. At the time that happened to my mother there were no social networks. It affected me to see show programs that laughed”, exhorted. Janet Barboza denies “washing the face” to Miyashiro The popular ‘Rulitos’ revealed that she is not trying to shield Aldo Miyashiro after his ampay with the reporter Fiorella Retiz. On this occasion, Janet Barboza denied that she is trying to “wash the face” of the TV presenter. “I would like to say that, in this program, you have known us since we started, I have more than 20 years of experience on television and you have never seen me standing on the screen lying or washing anyone’s face. That, of course, on many occasions It has brought me discrepancies,” he said. Brunella Horna weighs in on Miyashiro’s public apology In the edition of “America today” on Thursday, April 20, Brunella Horna commented on the public apology that Aldo Miyashiro requested from Érika Villalobos. According to the girl from Chiclayo, the only one who has to forgive the driver is the protagonist of “Mi Esperanza”. “He did well to apologize to Érika because she is the main affected, to his family, to his children. If you and I believe him, it doesn’t matter, because we don’t have to forgive him. He hasn’t hurt us. To Érika Yes. It will be up to her if she forgives him or not, we don’t have to give an opinion,” he explained. ‘Metiche’ requests sanction for Miyashiro The host of “D’mañana” asked for equality for all those involved in the protection of Aldo Miyashiro, since Fiorella Retiz was separated from her program on Viva Tv. According to Kurt Villavicencio, the presenter of “La banda del chino” should also suffer the same fate. “He apologized, ok, but will he continue on América television? I’m not talking about anyone losing a job, but what happened to Melissa Paredes and Sheyla Rojas? They both also lost their jobs. Fiorella Retiz lost her job in Long live TV,” he revealed. Mathías Brivio avoids talking about Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz In statements to La República, Mathía Brivio was consulted about the recent episode of Aldo Miyashiro when he accepted that he was unfaithful to Érika Villalobos after his ampay was spread along with Fiorella Retiz. The Latina TV figure who is preparing for the premiere of the program “Arriba mi gente” decided to remain silent and not make any comments about the actor. “I’m not going to answer, this is a day to talk about ‘Up my people’ and I’m not going to talk about other issues,” he mentioned. Christian Domínguez remains silent for infidelity of Aldo Miyashiro After being questioned about his statements about the protection of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz, Christian Domínguez preferred not to comment on the presenter of “La banda del chino”, since it was confirmed that he was unfaithful to Érika Villalobos. “I cannot justify a mistake that I have also made. I have been very delicate in giving an opinion because I do not feel I have the moral authority to say so, because I was also wrong. Stop making fun of it,” he asserted. Rodrigo González does not believe in the message of Aldo Miyashiro The popular “Peluchín” attacked Aldo Miyashiro, who on Wednesday, April 20, publicly apologized to his still wife Érika Villalobos after accepting that he was unfaithful to him with Fiorella Retiz. “I understand that everything must come from the heart and you are not going to start reading a printout, but I don’t know (…) I saw a person more concerned about cleaning up the friend and the two girls. (…) He He thinks he was in a pichanga, but don’t touch Fiorella (…) I was about to believe you,” he said.

Presenter announces the end of his relationship with Érika Villalobos

During his message on national television, the protagonist of “Once machos” apologized to his still wife. In addition, he revealed that after the images they will not be together again, but he is willing to fight to heal the wound he has caused.

“I want to tell (Erika) that we will surely not be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound and to be able to lead a relationship of two people who once loved each other very much,” he said.

What did Aldo Miyashiro say about Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez?

In addition, the producer mentioned that Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez did not sleep together on the night of the ampay. “Óscar and I are not that close friends, we were just getting to know each other to play together. We were trying to get together to do some indoor matches. That was the origin of these meetings, which led us to this (the ampay) ”, he specified. “At a time when Fiorella was asleep and Óscar was in her room, all this happened; I did not respect the house of Óscar del Portal either, ”he added.