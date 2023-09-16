‘Perdóname’ is the new soap opera that Del Barrio Producciones will premiere on América TV screens on September 27, 2023 and will star Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro. Both are two characters from Peruvian television who caused astonishment for being part of the same script again. Added to this is that the national actors in question separated weeks ago. However, the expectation to start watching this novel is great for all viewers.

Thus, an interview will be held this September 16 on the program ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’. In this space, both actors will tell details about the recording, their characters and how they face this new stage in the world of acting, since they have not been seen together in the same production for many years. Keep reading this note and find out all the details here.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos present ‘Perdóname’: what time will the interview be?

The interview with the actors and protagonists of the soap opera ‘Perdóname’ will take place from 7:00 pm. In the ‘Chola Chabuca’ program, Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos will tell us how it happened so that both of them became the main characters of the soap opera ‘Perdóname’. production. In addition, they will give us all the details about the recordings and this television project.

On which channel to watch the interview with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Through the screens of América TV you will be able to see the interview of the main characters of the soap opera ‘Perdóname’, a new release by Del Barrio Producciones together with channel 4.

What is the plot of ‘Perdóname’, the new América TV novel?

The synopsis of this soap opera will take us to a world where the wounds left by love between the characters ofAldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobosthey remain: “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles, but also of redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?”

In the trailer we can see how Lito is released from prison and says goodbye to his cellmates. On the other hand, Lara is just at an event where the press attended and upon hearing this news they did not hesitate to ask her about what happened. We can also see how the actress is shocked and has to be removed from the scene by her assistant who is played by Alexandra Graña.

