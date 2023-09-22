The expectation is over. Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro were presented yesterday like the protagonists of Forgive mewhich will be on the América TV screen from Wednesday, September 27.

Produced by Del Barrio Producciones, the production company Michelle Alexander He noted that the plot “has all the ingredients to continue being leaders. I think this soap opera is going to be liked a lot, there is great expectation and it will be a hit.”

In turn, the protagonists responded how they were taking the criticism for having gotten together after the public and admitted infidelity of the host of ‘The Chinese gang‘.

“How do we take criticism? Well, how they should be taken. Those that are well-intentioned, take them well, and those that are not, do not pay attention to them. We are very happy and proud with this production; Also, because we have many talented people with us. It is a production that people have to like, that is our goal,” said the actress yesterday at the Pachácamac studios.

Mikael and Fernanda. Miyashiro and Villalobos' children will act in 'Perdóname'.

Immediately afterwards, at her side, her still husband said that the criticism they have received is prior to the release of the product. “What I can say is that nothing, no one, no insult It will take away our smile and pride in making this soap opera. which is super good. Hopefully the criticism will come later. There is a group of 120 proud people, excited to make this product. I estimate that (critics) will like it.”

He recalled that with Villalobos they have been acting for more than two decades. “This is not the first time we have worked together, we have done it for all the production companies and always with the same vibe and the same desire for what we like to do. We live from this, we work acting, producing and directing, and this time acting.”

In addition, he did not hesitate to praise the mother of two of his children. “For me it is an immense privilege to share with an actress as talented, as capable as Érika. A joy, privilege, pride. In addition, we have a very talented cast with a lot of capacity and the honor I have of being able to record with Lourdes Berninzon, Roberto Moll, Javier Valdez and Gabriela Velásquez, who are references in national performance, is a great source of pride.”

He also mentioned the children he has with Érika, Mikael and Fernanda, with whom he will also act. “Mikael wants to be an actor and will study abroad and Fernanda has already acted with her mother. Being with them here is an immense joy that we do not want to miss.”

