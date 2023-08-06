Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/06/2023 – 10:04 am Share

Economist, former director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank (BC), Aldo Mendes, sees room for the Copom to promote an additional 1.50 percentage point cut in the Selic rate. “I think 11.75% is a good Selic number for the end of the year. At this level, the Copom can stop the cuts to assess the fiscal environment”, he says.

According to Mendes, there is also a lot to be discussed in the context of tax reform, such as complementary laws, for example. And since it won’t be something quick, because many antagonistic interests will have to be accommodated, it would be better for the BC to interrupt the cycle of cuts at the end of the year.

A critic of the BC’s delay in starting the Selic reduction cycle, Mendes admits that he was taken by surprise by the 0.50 percentage point drop. “I thought that the decision for the cut of half a point was right and I was rooting for it, but from previous BC communications I thought that a cut of just 0.25 percentage points would come”, confesses the economist, who was part of the BC collegiate between the years 2009 and 2016.

The vote by the president of the autarchy, Roberto Campos Neto, for the 0.50 point cut was, in the former director’s evaluation, a good way out for BC to establish a little peace with the Planalto Palace.

Read below the main excerpts from the interview with Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system):

Contrary to most market agents, who expected a cut of 0.25 points from the Selic, the Copom cut 0.50 pp. Was it a right decision?

I confess I was also surprised. Although I thought 0.50 points would be better, I thought 0.25 points would come because of previous BC communications. It was also surprising because I don’t remember a 5-4 score and because the directors closest to the market voted for the 0.25 pp cut.

How did you interpret BC President Roberto Campos Neto’s vote for the 0.50 percentage point cut, along with the new directors Ailton Aquino (Inspection) and Gabriel Galipolo (Monetary Policy), both appointed by President Lula?

It was a good departure from President Roberto Campos Neto to establish a little peace with the Planalto Palace. O [ministro da Fazenda, Fernando] Haddad has done a great job of articulation and Campos Neto has shown that he wants to be part of this articulation. The surprise came from the fact that Campos Neto indicated that he would maintain rigidity.

The statement indicates that monetary policy remains contractionary, but signaled for another cut of 0.50 points. Wouldn’t 0.25 pp cuts reinforce this message better?

Interestingly, there were 5 votes for a 0.50 point cutoff and 4 for a 0.25 point point, and the statement made it clear that the next step will be another half-point cut. I think what happened is that the directors closed the door to speculation around 0.75 point cuts ahead with the statement.

And what space do you believe there is for additional cuts?

I think 11.75% is a good Selic number for the end of the year. At this level, the Copom may cease the cuts to assess the fiscal environment.

Many people in the market believe that the statement failed to explain better the reasons that led the Copom to cut 0.50 percentage points and not 0.25 points. Need a better explanation?

That’s loser talk. They expected 0.25 points and 0.50 came. They understood that 0.25 points would come, they guided their business based on that and now they feel betrayed. It’s part. If you look at the bigger picture, there’s been some indication for a while that it could be greater than 0.25 percentage point.

Do BC directors match the tone of the statement?

The communiqué is part of the BC’s communication and is made by 18 hands [são 9 os membros do BC]. So there is discussion. The wording of the communiqué is correct to pass on the message that one wants to pass on.

What should weigh more in anchoring inflation expectations going forward: the pace of Selic cuts or the approvals of the fiscal framework and tax reform in the Senate?

Everything helps anchor expectations; approval of the reform and framework, taxing assets and income. It no longer makes sense for some to pay a lot of tax and others not to pay anything. This will bring extraordinary revenue that will help the fiscal framework. Brazil had an improvement in its rating recently and that brings improvement, it has the effect of lower inflation coming from abroad. All this helps to generate a positive scenario for the economy and to anchor expectations.

How do you think the minutes of the Copom meeting on Tuesday will come out?

I think it will be a balanced minute, which will bring understanding that things are improving, but which will mention the fiscal environment and the need to approve the reform in the Senate.