A tribute to the uniqueness of Made in Italy on four wheels between the post-war period and the 80s through an exhibition entitled “The Lopresto Collection. History of car design and restoration of vintage cars”. Currently underway at the ADI Design Museum, the exhibition also simultaneously reveals the extraordinary value of a conservative restoration work in this area.

Dealing with a Fiat 2100…

In this regard, the Alumni of the pfp2 profile of the Restoration Course of the Aldo Galli Academy of Como – which has been part of the IED Network since 2010 – accepted the challenge of carrying out a delicate conservative restoration operation on a Fiat 2100 with Savio custom-built bodywork from 1961, a unique example from the Lopresto Collection. “The restoration interventions combine the traditional techniques of restoring vintage cars with the most advanced methodologies applied to the restoration of works of art,” say the organizers. “The aim of the operations carried out was to conserve the constituent elements of the car without introducing extraneous elements, with the exception of those formal and structural parts which have largely lost their original functionality. Using techniques borrowed from the world of works of art, the car will be restored to its original splendor without the replacements and renovations typical of the most common restorations. This innovative approach was brought to the fore by Corrado Lopresto also thanks to the victory of an award sponsored by UNESCO in 2016″.

Appointment Monday 29 January

The results of this intervention will be presented during a dedicated session scheduled for Monday 29 January at 11.00 at the ADI Design Museum. During this meeting it will be possible to learn about all the operational phases that made up the restoration, both with direct reference to the car (dry cleaning and with aqueous solutions, stratigraphic consolidations, pictorial integration, etc.) and at the laboratory inside the museum (analysis diagnostics under the optical microscope, treatments with anti-rust converters). At the end of the restoration work carried out by Accademia Galli, there will be interventions by the Accademia Formativa Martesana city of Gorgonzola, which together with the students of the body shop restorers course will take care of restoring the gloss of the car's paint.