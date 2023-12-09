What could they have in common? Aldo Corzo and José Peláez Yes, apparently, cooking and football don’t go together? In fact, each one would have a completely different life. Aldo Corzo is one of the most recognized soccer players in Peruthanks to the Peruvian Soccer Team, and Jose Pelaez He is one of the most beloved hosts on Peruvian television. In fact, he hosts the most watched gastronomic program in the country. Therefore, it is incredible that the two have had a bond.

YOU CAN SEE: Peláez could not stand Giacomo’s harsh criticism of Fiorella Cayo: “She is here fairly”

What connection did José Peláez and Aldo Corzo have?

The driver of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was interviewed by Trome, in which he told about his love life, sports, cooking and more, but what did not go unnoticed was the name of Aldo Corzo among his statements. The truth is they both played when they were children: “But when I was very young in the Regatas Lima club“said the television figure.

Peláez is still the host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: LR composition/capture from Instagram and Latina

Does José Peláez know how to cook?

When driving ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Many people sense that he is an expert in the kitchen, but the reality is different. Peláez wouldn’t be so good in the kitchenbut he defends himself: “I learned by force and for my health. (…) When I went to live alone in Spain I was 17 years old“. That is to say, learned out of necessity and because doing so brought him closer to his homeland, as he relates.

Aldo Corzo plays for Universitario. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Morán shows how he directs Peláez in ‘The Great Chef’ and fans notice a detail: “He’s a genius!”

Does José Peláez have power in ‘The Great Chef’?

Pelaez revealed that his opinion almost always goes unnoticed in Latina’s program: “A peanut on one of the plates has more decision-making power than me in the program“. Furthermore, he added: “I make fun of my role on the show. You see a dish that is crap and I say it is a work of art. If a participant said something I don’t understand, I say he is a philosopher“.

What team does Aldo Corzo play for?

At the moment, Aldo Corzo plays for Universitario de Deportes as a right back.

#Aldo #Corzo #José #Peláez #unexpected #bond #unites #footballer #presenter #Great #Chef