Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos will be face to face, for the first time, after the announcement of the premiere of the novel ‘Perdóname’, in which both actors will be protagonists and which, since its announcement, has received all kinds of criticism on social networks and in the media. show programs. Thus, the preview of the interview that Ernesto Pimentel conducted with them in ‘The blowout of the Chola’ and that will surely cause something to talk about, since the topic of the separation of the driver and the screenwriter was touched upon.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos together on TV?

América TV shared the first images of the interview that Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos gave together, for the first time, after their separation and subsequent announcement of their leading roles in the novel ‘Forgive me’, produced by Michelle Alexander. The full conversation will be broadcast this Saturday, September 16.

What will Aldo and Érika talk about in the interview with Chola Chabuca?

In part of a new preview of ‘El reventonazo’, you hear the Chola Chabuca ask Aldo Miyashiro a question: “Was the word ‘sorry’ the way you approached Erika?”. To which the host of ‘La banda del chino’ responded: “Yes, of course, with a lot of guilt”.

Everything seems to indicate that, apart from talking about their new project together, they will also touch on the topic of their separation after the ampay in which the actor and television presenter starred.

Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro. Photo: composition LR/América TV

