Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos were on the set of ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ last Saturday, September 16. In conversation with the Chola Chabuca, both actors told the reason why they decided to invite their eldest son, Michael, in the soap opera ‘Perdóname’, in which the two will be the protagonists. The host of ‘La banda del Chino’ decided to reveal this fact due to the criticism that arose after the previews of this production by Michelle Alexander were released.

“Mikael wants to be an actor and next year he will leave the country to study abroad. “This opportunity is wonderful because he will be able to share a set with us and he will probably never exist again,” he said. Miyashiro. “We are going to be in different things, in different projects. Maybe this is the only opportunity (to do something together),” he added. Villalobos.

