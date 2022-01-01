Home page world

From: Markus Hofstetter

Presumably it is a Colombian wandering spider that is currently keeping an Aldi branch in Georgsmarienhütte busy. (Symbolic picture) © picture alliance / San Diego Natural History Museum / San Diego Natural History Museum / dpa

There was great excitement in an Aldi branch in Georgsmarienhütte. A spider bites an employee and disappears without a trace. The search for the animal continues.

Update from January 1, 2021: A spider is currently keeping an Aldi branch in Georgsmarienhütte busy. After an employee was bitten by the animal that was in a banana box a few days ago (see first report from December 30th), the branch was temporarily closed. Police, fire brigade and experts were looking for the spider, but so far there is no trace (see update from January 31).

One of the people involved in the search is reptile expert Armin Bauer. This gave opposite RTL now made an assessment and said that the spider might not show up at all. “It is very difficult to find the spider,” says Bauer. At the same time, however, he gives the all-clear: “There is no danger.” Even though the expert still suspects the spider to be in the branch.

Since it is most likely a harmless Colombian wandering spider or an equally harmless crab spider that comes from the tropics, the uninvited guest is unlikely to have left the shop in his opinion. Because it is far too cold for the animal outside. This is probably why the animal is still hiding in the supermarket, where it probably shows little activity due to the rather cool temperatures for the spider.

Aldi drama continues: new details known – branch temporarily closed

Update from December 31, 2021: An employee of an Aldi branch in Georgsmarienhütte suffered a real shock on Wednesday, when he said he was bitten by a spider in a banana box. There is still no trace of the spider, and the branch in question has not yet been reopened. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the city administration of the town near Osnabrück on Thursday. The company is dealing with the case with great courage and responsibility, which is why the authorities did not have to order any further measures.

“In view of the potential danger from a potentially poisonous spider, we immediately evacuated and closed the market,” said a spokesman for Aldi Nord on Thursday. The search for the crawly animal with the help of the police, fire brigade and a pest controller was unsuccessful on Wednesday afternoon. Now trying to bring in more experts, it said on the part of the discounter based in Essen.

The employee packed fruit and vegetables on Wednesday, felt a bite on his hand and, according to his own statement, saw a spider crawling away, said the Aldi spokesman. Because he felt uncomfortable a short time later, the emergency doctor was called. The man was taken to a hospital, where neither a bite wound nor traces of poison could be found in the blood. Although he stayed overnight in the hospital for observation, in the end he was fine again according to the circumstances, according to the spokesman.

Aldi drama: Spider bites employees and causes large-scale operations – branch cleared immediately

Original notification dated December 30, 2021: Georgsmarienhütte – For the employee of an Aldi branch in Georgsmarienhütte (district of Oldenburg) the shock must have been great. He was bitten by a spider while handling a banana box. The man was taken to a hospital for observation, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday. “But it is not dangerous,” emphasized the officer.

Spider bites Aldi employees: animal was not found

The market was cleared immediately after the incident. Together with a spider expert, the police and fire brigade searched for the arachnid, but in vain. The search was stopped after three hours in the late afternoon. “We couldn’t control the spider yet,” said the police spokeswoman.

According to information from RTL According to the circumstances, the employee is doing well. Accordingly, the bite should be a dry bite. That is, the spider did not release any poison.

The bananas were imported from Colombia and the Dominican Republic, according to police information. Which spider species it was, however, is unclear. According to experts, bites from poisonous spiders are not necessarily dangerous to humans.

Spiders in banana boxes are more common

Time and again spiders are discovered in banana boxes. A supermarket in Ludwigsburg was only cleared shortly before Christmas because of a spider. Last July, the world’s most poisonous spider was found in a Norma store.