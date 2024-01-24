The discounter Aldi Süd is entering a new business and is attacking sports apps and even fitness studios. There is a simple plan behind it.

Off to the forearm support: What is called “plank” in modern German is inspiring more and more recreational athletes and body-conscious people. Image: ddp

AWhen the supermarkets were full and the fitness studios were empty, they came up with an idea at Aldi Süd. During the Corona period, many people put their fitness studio subscriptions on hold or even canceled them due to a lack of training options. Many chains have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, although customers are returning to the fitness studios – and Aldi thought they could also benefit from a reawakening market.

However, even more important for the discounter are all those who are still struggling with the movement. Surveys show that almost half of Germans do little or no sport at all. Everyone knows that exercise and a healthy diet are important, but our weaker self is often stronger. In addition to overcoming it, you are overwhelmed, should it be 10,000 steps or is 7,000 enough? Fitness studios are currently attracting people with good intentions with special offers at the beginning of the year. But the offers often result in long contracts. Many fitness apps, a market that has grown significantly in recent years, are often only available free of charge in a stripped-down, basic version. This scares some users away before they even get started.