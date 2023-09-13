Aldi opens its 1,000th supermarket in Britain and aims to open 20 more by the end of 2023

Aldi on September 7, 2023 it opened its thousandth store in United Kingdom and more precisely to Woking, in Surrey. As Fruitbook Magazine reports, the British division of the supermarket chain is the one that has recorded the highest growth rate and has become the fourth largest food brand in Great Britain. In the press release, Aldi then underlines how one in ten pounds spent in British supermarkets passes through its coffers.

Aldi in light of the fact that two thirds of English citizens shop in discount stores, it aims to open a further 20 stores by the end of the year with a two-year investment plan of £1.3 billion. The aim is to reach 1,500 stores in the UK.

