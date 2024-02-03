Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Farmers' protests against subsidy cuts are sweeping across Europe. In the Netherlands, farmers are resorting to drastic measures. Not everyone approves of that.

Munich – The farmers’ protests have affected all of Europe – including Germany. In Hamburg, demonstrating farmers caused traffic chaos at the end of January. Also in The farmers' protests had a major impact on Munich. Meanwhile, a video that was recorded in the Netherlands caused a stir online. Here, farmers expressed their displeasure with an unsavory campaign at an Aldi discount store.

Disgust attack during farmers' protests: Aldi market is flooded with smelly manure by farmers

The video was released on X (formerly Twitter) posted. You can see several people standing in the parking lot of a supermarket. The camera shot now pans to the right, onto a truck with a trailer. The tank has apparently loaded manure – and is firing it towards the Aldi branch.

Farmer protests are currently taking place across Europe. In the Netherlands there was a manure attack (left) on an Aldi market. © Screenshot/Twitter.com/Kurt Desplenter/dpa

A barricade made of some large rubber tires – probably from tractors – holds a black plastic sheet to the ground. Apparently this is supposed to forward the smelly, brown liquid towards the Aldi market. At the end of the video you can see: The strategy is successful. The manure floods the entrance area of ​​the Aldi store. And it is likely that it was also distributed under the joints of the doors in the aisles of the discount store, even if the images in the short video do not clearly prove this.

Reactions are divided – including negative comments after the disgust attack on Aldi

German X users also posted the action on the short message service and some expressed understanding for the farmers' action. Some of them mistakenly assigned the farmers' protest, including the disgust attack on the Aldi market, to France, where farmers are also demonstrating.

But there were also several users on X who didn't see anything positive about the farmers' manure attack. “This is just stupid,” one commented. “This is terrorism, nothing else,” said one user, clear and harsh words for the farmers’ protest including the disgust attack at Aldi: “Every farmer who takes part should be immediately excluded from any subsidies.” Another simply said: “Yes , this is how farmers handle food. You can throw everything away in the store.” One verdict was: “Severe damage to property. It doesn’t work at all.”

The extent to which Aldi intends to prosecute farmers for any damage to their own goods remained unclear. It was also not possible to determine exactly on which day and where in the Netherlands the photo was taken. The farmers' protests are also receiving different responses in this country. Bavaria's police chief found that these went “clearly too far”. In contrast, the climate activists of the “Last Generation” expressed solidarity with the farmers’ protests. (kh)