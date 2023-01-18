Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

A TikTok video made Aldi cashier Elaine Victoria famous. The rapid rise of the 20-year-old to a successful influencer makes an impression on her fans. Now numerous young women are emulating her.

Hamburg – It was only twelve seconds that completely changed the life of Aldi cashier Elaine Victoria in one fell swoop. Her clip on TikTok, showing her happily dancing at work, made her a famous model. The “Aldi girl”, as the 20-year-old is called on social media, now has more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok (as of January 18). She gave up her old jobto fully focus on her career as an influencer. Her fairytale story apparently fascinates many people – and provides inspiration for other TikTokers. Countless young women are now emulating the “Aldi Girl”. New clips are constantly circulating on TikTok in which cashiers in supermarkets and discounters film themselves at work.

If Lidl, Aldi, Rewe or Kaufland – supermarket employees everywhere are now uploading videos to TikTok in which they dance to the same music as Elaine. “I just can’t believe that after six years I’m still sitting here and Elaine is now an influencer simply because of a TikTok,” writes the self-proclaimed “Lidl-Girl” Laura, who wants to compete with Elaine. Another TikToker who works at the cash register at Aldi wonders if she could be the “new Aldi girl”. “Have as much luck as Elaine,” a Lidl saleswoman wishes – and complains that she never has time to shoot videos at the checkout: “I don’t know how you do it, but with us it’s always full house.”

“Aldi-Girl” as a role model: copycat videos often do not appear as spontaneous as the original

The fact that many young women are now trying to copy Elaine has not gone unnoticed by the TikTok community. “Everyone wants to be like Elaine,” says one of the copycat videos. Or: “As every cashier suddenly wants to become famous.” The comparisons with the Aldi girl seem “desperate” to a user. While Elaine apparently produced her video spontaneously at the time, the attempts at imitation actually sometimes seem a bit more unnatural and forced. Some users still find individual imitators “more likeable” or “pretty” than Elaine.

Elaine Victoria (centre) and her imitators. © TikTok/tamina.eyleen/Elaine Victoria/seliiiiiiiiiiiina (photomontage BW24)

While her imitators still fight for the favor of the algorithm, Elaine herself can now sit back and relax. Like her opposite RTL explained that she currently has to do three times a week – which she does not see as work. Elaine likes to think back to her old life: “Aldi is the place that made me grow up.” A look at her current TikTok channel shows: Elaine is jetting around the world. She has also been dating YouTuber Jamal Edin El-Bahri (JamooTV) since June 2022, who also frequently appears in her clips. With a likeable, cheerful charisma, a creative idea and the right look, you can become a star on TikTok almost overnight – and apparently earn really good money. The numerous imitators are therefore anything but surprising.