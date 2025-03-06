The strong growth commitment in Spain of the German supermarket chain Discount Aldi, which has meant the opening of 142 new establishments since 2021, has been accompanied by an increase in the logistics capacity of the brand that has culminated with the expansion of its center of Pinto (Madrid).

The center of the Madrid town has been Extended with additional 9,000 square meters Until reaching 40,000, an area with which the company aspires to face with guarantees a future expansion in the central area of ​​the country and supply to centers of Ávila, Cáceres, Ciudad Real, Madrid, Guadalajara, Salamanca, Segovia and Toledo.

With its extension, the German group closes four years of logistics growth in the Spanish market in which he has opened three new centers in Agüimes (Gran Canaria), Sagunt (Valencia) and Miranda de Ebro (Burgos), in addition to reinforcing the ability of two sisters (Seville), Masquefa (Catalonia) and Pinto (Madrid).

In total, Aldi has incorporated at this time about 248,000 additional square meters of logistic soil in our country compared to 2021 that have allowed the chain to optimize its operations and cut in 8% the routes of their cast trucks, reducing the environmental impact and costs after saving more than 270,000 kilometers in the journeys at the end of July 2024.

With this logistics network, the German firm faces a new growth phase in 2025 in which around 40 new openings are scheduled that will consolidate their presence in the Balearic Islands and strengthen strategic territories such as Andalusia, Community of Madrid, Community Valencian and Catalonia, which will concentrate more than half of the new stores, in addition to the Basque Country, Aragon, Galicia and Cantabria.