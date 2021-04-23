ofMarcus Gable shut down

A German-Ghanaian became the victim of a racism incident in an Aldi branch. He makes it public in an unusual way. The company’s reaction is not long in coming.

Berlin – A racism incident in a branch in Berlin-Neukölln has had personnel consequences at Aldi Nord *. “The events in our store in Berlin are being processed in order to be able to draw further conclusions from them,” said the company: “As a first step, we separated from the employee acting in the video due to his misconduct.”

At the same time, Aldi apologized to the customer concerned and offered to speak to him personally about the incident. The German-Ghanaian Prince Ofori had previously made the case public by posting a video of the incident on Thursday, April 22nd, on Instagram. The clip shows how the man is surrounded by customers and employees of the branch and sometimes physically attacked or a cardboard box is thrown at him.

Racism incident at Aldi: Word war between two customers – branch manager intervenes

Ofori wrote an explanatory note on this Instagram *that he started recording after an elderly gentleman kissed chocolate

asked his son in hand, “whether you shouldn’t treat yourself to“ N … kisses ”today”. The man added two times

similar formulations in which the “N-word” occurred. Apparently he was fully aware of Ofori’s presence and this presumably even the reason for his verbal derailment. He had pointed out to him that this word should no longer be used, Ofori explained the process further.

Then there was a battle of words in which the branch manager interfered. This is where the video begins. Ofori was then ordered by the branch manager to “leave the store, with the support of the security employee, who had previously observed everything but did not intervene”. On Instagram he asked Aldi “a sincere apology”, “adequate compensation”, “nationwide anti-racism and discrimination training to raise awareness of structural and everyday racism in all Aldi employees” and “dismiss the branch manager and of the security employee “.

Racism incident at Aldi: Victims say they are committed to the black community

Ofori also explains that he is a dance teacher in Berlin-Neukölln as well as a co-founder of the black artist collective MIK Family and chairman of the MINCE cultural association. He has been “actively involved in the black community in Berlin and Germany * for many years”. He posts on Instagram under the name “prince.mik”, where he now has more than 20,000 followers. Particularly depressing about his emotional post: Ofori thanks for the encouragement, but also writes that he has “repeatedly arrived in this racist reality”.

The clear Aldi * statement is all the more important. There it says: “Racism destroys diversity. It poisons our social climate, in which in the current situation it is more important than ever to stick together. ”The group continues:“ We and our employees from more than 80 nations condemn all forms of racism. An incident like the one in Berlin must not be repeated. Not with us. And nowhere else either. ” (dpa, mg) * merkur.de and tz.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA