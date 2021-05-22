A perfidious incident occurred in an Aldi in Schleswig-Holstein: A customer was tripped up – at the checkout it got even worse.

Schenefeld – Again and again pickpockets are up to mischief in supermarkets. The Itzehoe police department is now reporting on a particularly bad case. The attack took place on Wednesday, May 19. in an Aldi branch in Schenefeld (Steinburg district, Schleswig-Holstein). “Quite a rabid thief,” headlines the police in their press release.

Aldi in Schleswig-Holstein: customer gets tripped

A 70-year-old Aldi customer was about to transport a pallet of buttermilk to his shopping cart. Suddenly he was tripped. The man stumbled and fell. A woman behind him did not offer any help.

It was only at the checkout that the Aldi customer noticed that the fall was not the only unpleasant incident: His wallet was missing – it contained around 90 euros as well as papers and cards.

Aldi in Schleswig-Holstein: did pickpockets cause the fall?

The police have a suspicion: The theft could be related to the tripping – and the lady who did not help was also involved. “Presumably the thief stole this from him while setting the trip hazard, perhaps also in cooperation with the female person,” the police wrote in their press release.

The injured party was unable to provide more detailed information about the perpetrator. Witnesses should report to the police on 04892-899260. The precise information could help here: The incident took place in the Aldi branch in Marktstrasse in Schenefeld on Wednesday, May 19. around 10.15 a.m.

