The news in short: The Rotterdam college of mayor and aldermen wants to stop the sustainable heat pipeline from the port of Rotterdam to Leiden.

The ailing heat company of the municipality of Rotterdam is heading for an expensive bankruptcy.

from the port of Rotterdam to Leiden. The ailing heat company of the municipality of Rotterdam is heading for an expensive bankruptcy. The financial risks of the project are too large, says alderman Arjan van Gils (Finance and Majeure Projects, D66). The contract with operator Gasunie for the intended pipeline is far from being finalized. It is also not yet known where and how the pipeline to Leiden should be connected.

of the project are too large, says alderman Arjan van Gils (Finance and Majeure Projects, D66). The contract with operator Gasunie for the intended pipeline is far from being finalized. It is also not yet known where and how the pipeline to Leiden should be connected. Private parties, such as Shell, waste processor AVR and energy companies Uniper and Vattenfall, wanted to invest too little, in the opinion of the European Commission. With a skewed public-private relationship in terms of investments, there could be state aid. Read the full news item here: College Rotterdam wants to stop heat pipeline to Leiden

After fifteen years, Rotterdam has finished resuscitating a mega project that never became viable. The Municipal Executive wants to definitively stop the plan for a sustainable heat pipeline from the port of Rotterdam to Leiden. It means the end for Warmtebedrijf Rotterdam, in which the municipality has invested approximately 300 million euros over the years.

In 2006 it was an exceptionally ambitious and sustainable plan: with industrial heat from the port of Rotterdam, the new Heat Company could heat 300,000 to 500,000 homes. But because the counter got stuck at about 60,000 homes, and the Heat Company suffered a loss, Rotterdam saw a new market in Leiden. Only: that pipeline to Leiden never came. The pipeline to The Hague may well be laid.

At the end of last year, the city council made one last attempt at a restart. Energy company Gasunie could construct and operate a pipeline via The Hague. Rotterdam would rent it to transport heat from Shell and waste processor AVR. In 2026, Rotterdam could still supply heat to energy company Vattenfall in Leiden. Until then, the municipality would continue to pay energy company Uniper to supply heat to Vattenfall.

The province of South Holland was in favour, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs had given a subsidy of 385 million euros for it, according to the Rotterdam D66 alderman Arjan van Gils (finance and major projects).

Read a reconstruction about the Heat Company: Decay of a Rotterdam prestige project



But the financial risks appear to be too great and uncontrollable, says Van Gils. After several moments when the Heat Company almost collapsed, the Rotterdam city council can officially turn off the lights next week. Van Gils: „It is a bit like driving on an unsafe road. If you’re behind the wheel in a good car, you dare to do it. If you don’t know who and what kind of car you’re getting into, things are different.”

The energy transition is the spearhead of the Rotterdam city council. And now the Heat Company, a major financial file, is going bankrupt.

“The energy transition in this city does not only depend on the Heat Company, and many sustainable plans are going well, but it is a large part, yes. It is disappointing that the municipality has been working on the Heat Company for so long – since 2005, 2006 – and that we now seemed so close to a solution. But in the end it doesn’t work.”

The financial risks of the leadership to Leiden are “irresponsible”, according to the commission. Why?

“The rates and the conditions of the contract that the Heat Company would conclude with Gasunie are still unclear. The connection point from the port of Rotterdam to the heat pipeline to Leiden has not yet been determined. The European Commission considers the public-private investment skewed and sees it as state aid. These are all uncertainties that we cannot control, which make the success of the project uncertain and cause delays. In the meantime, we are now paying Uniper to supply heat to Leiden because the Heat Company is contractually obliged to do so, while the gas price is rising enormously. If we continue, the municipality will soon be able to contribute tens of millions more.”

Private parties involved, such as AVR, Shell, Vattenfall and Uniper, should invest more in the pipeline, according to Brussels. Their contribution stands in “stark contrast” with that of Rotterdam, the college writes. What is that ratio?

“Normally, according to European standards, the public-private ratio should be fifty-fifty. This is a special project in a regulated market, but the private contribution is still marginal, according to the European Commission. It concerns a few millions that have not yet been committed: that offers no solace.”

Was there any willingness on the part of private parties to get involved in this project?

“My image, when I look at it for a long time, is that the Warmtebedrijf has walked around with a wide arc.”

Various private parties have “benefited” for years from the municipally supported heat company, the Commission notes.

“The point is not that they have to support the Heat Company, because that is an enterprise. But you

are working together to build a sustainable heat network for South Holland for the energy transition, from Rotterdam and The Hague to Leiden. Then you expect large parties to say: we see a greater interest and self-interest to play a role in that future. We will make that project possible together.”

CV From police to government

Arjan van Gils (1955, Velsen) has been alderman for finance, organisation, port and major projects in Rotterdam since March 2019 on behalf of D66. He obtained his officer’s diploma at the Dutch Police Academy and studied law in Amsterdam. Van Gils was previously police commissioner (1992-1998) in Rotterdam-Rijnmond and municipal secretary in successively Enschede (1998-2005) and Rotterdam (2005-2012).

But in the end they didn’t want to invest – or not nearly enough.

“For their own reasons, they have not moved sufficiently in the opinion of the European Commission. Uniper wanted to think about district heating plants in The Hague, Rotterdam and Leiden, but not about this one. I always see large newspaper advertisements about green energy from Shell: practice what you preachI think then. It cannot be the case that one party keeps putting money into it endlessly and taking on all the risks: that is all imbalance.”

You could also say: the municipality of Rotterdam has benefited from this project for years.

“The private parties once concluded legally valid contracts with the Heat Company – in that sense it is not a reproach. But the Heat Company had no negotiating position to do otherwise. To be fair, the Heat Company is too small a player in the energy market. Large parties can spread their risks: on one concession they lose something, on the other they make up for it. But a very small player, who is also stuck in strangulation, or say vulnerable contracts, cannot do that.”

Do you also blame yourself as a responsible alderman?

“I can only see that we as a municipality and the Heat Company have worked very hard on it. Just like the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the province of South Holland. I think Gasunie was also seriously exploring a new market for sustainable energy.”

As an alderman, you have three files with major financial problems: the renovation of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, the new Feyenoord stadium and now the Warmtebedrijf that is going bankrupt. How do you sleep?

“Generally good. Funny that you don’t mention the metro to Hoek van Holland, because when I took office that was the big file. At Boijmans, as alderman for large projects, I now only carry out a feasibility study. If things don’t go well there, you really should be with my fellow aldermen. At Feyenoord City, how do we get a grip on the construction costs and how do we get the financing? Not so much: what has the municipality left behind and what can the municipality do? That is actually also the case with the Heat Company, and that is often the frustrating thing in public administration. You depend on others, they are tough processes and you think: can no one step over their shadow?”

What are the lessons for the municipality of Rotterdam from the Heat Company?

“First, think before you start, know where you’re getting in. because no guts, no glory, that is a bit the style of Rotterdam. Anyway, otherwise we wouldn’t have dug a Nieuwe Waterweg, a house-garden-and-kitchen bridge instead of the Erasmus Bridge, then we wouldn’t have those high-rise buildings. Administrative courage comes with risks. At the same time, governments have trouble pulling the plug when things go wrong. You can see this at various times in the history of the Heat Company. It is one of the recommendations of the municipal council survey into the Heat Company: stopping is not a failure.”

Newsletter

NRC Rotterdam The latest news and the best pieces about the most beautiful rock city there is