Ammon Mandel (Citizenship) had 14.5% of the AM votes; Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) had the highest absolute value, with 1,492,047 votes

The councilor of Manaus Amon Mandel (Citizenship) was proportionally the most voted federal deputy in Brazil, with 288,555 votes (14.5% of the total valid votes in Amazonas).

Re-elected with more than 214,733 votes, the deputy Bia Kicis (PL) was the 2nd proportionally most voted deputy in the country, with 13.36% of the valid votes in the Federal District.

Third parliamentarian with the highest proportional vote, the councilor of Belo Horizonte Nikolas Ferreira (PL) obtained 1,492,047 votes for federal deputy, which corresponds to 13.34% of the valid votes in Minas Gerais. In absolute terms, he was the most voted deputy in the country in the last election.

Another deputy who surpassed 1 million votes was Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), but proportionally he occupies the 90th place in the country, with 4.3% of the valid votes in the state. He had 1,001,472 votes.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP), occupies the 4th place in the list of the most voted in the country, with the support of 13.29% of voters in Alagoas–State where you led the vote. In his 3rd term in the Chamber, Lira registered 219,452 votes.

With information from Chamber Agency.